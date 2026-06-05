U.S. Central Command fact-checked Iran on Friday, clarifying that Iranian forces did not attack U.S. Navy warships, as it would have violated the ceasefire.

FILE - U.S. Central Command forces began setting conditions for clearing mines in the Strait of Hormuz, April 11, 2026, as two U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers conducted operations.

U.S. Central Command fact-checked Iran on Friday, clarifying that Iranian forces did not attack U.S. Navy warships, as it would have violated the ceasefire.

"CLAIM: Iran claims it fired warning shots at U.S. warships in the Gulf of Oman, forcing American vessels to 'retreat' toward the Indian Ocean. FALSE," CENTCOM posted on X. "TRUTH: Iranian forces did NOT attack or fire at U.S. Navy warships. Doing so would be a gross violation of the ceasefire. U.S. forces continue to operate freely in regional waters while fully enforcing the ongoing blockade against Iran.

" Last month, Iran fired cruise missiles and drones, in addition to launching small boats, to target U.S.-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz, CENTCOM said at the time,Adm. Brad Cooper said that the U.S. used attack helicopters to blow up the small boats and intercept the drones.an oil tanker bound for an Iranian port after the vessel ignored repeated warnings and failed to comply with orders issued under a U.S.-enforced maritime blockade, according to military officials.

CENTCOM said the Botswana-flagged tanker M/T Lexie was traveling through international waters toward Kharg Island, which is one of Iran's primary oil export terminals, when it was intercepted by American forces. The Webster Town Board approved the removal of an LGBTQ Pride flag from the Town Hall premises during a contentious meeting Thursday night. The city's oldest gay-owned and operated bar is reopening its doors later this month after undergoing a major reorganization and rebranding.

Manitou Road between Frisbee Hill Road and First Bible Baptist Church is expected to remain closed through early Friday morning while utility crews make repairs, according to the Greece Police Department. Wegmans temporarily pulls store-brand ranch and light ranch dressings from shelves





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