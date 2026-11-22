Despite the result, the Boston Celtics did almost everything you need to do to win a basketball game in Sacramento on Saturday night. They just didn’t do the mo

Nov 21, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Celtics guard Mike Conley reacts after a three point basket against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center.

Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectBoston put up 101 shots, grabbed 20 offensive rebounds to the Kings’ 12, won the second-chance points battle 28-11, and turned 20 Sacramento turnovers into 19 points. On paper, that’s a recipe for a blowout win. Instead,to a Kings team that hadn’t won a home game all season, sending them into Golden State tonight on a three-game losing streak.said afterward his team played well enough to win.

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That might be true, but they still didn’t win. Let’s look at who is trending up and down after one of the worst regular-season losses in recent memory. He’s the bright spot. Conley played 18 minutes and was the best player on the floor for Boston, going 6-7 from the field and 4-4 from three on a night his teammates shot 9-54 from three.

He scored 12 points in the fourth quarter and was +17 in a loss. After the game, Mazzulla said Conley was the reason the Celtics had a chance to win. Conley, in his 20th season, said he told the group heading into the fourth that they had to change the energy of the game. He also talked about what it meant to be out there late.

He’s still moving well, in part because he hasn’t played many games, and he won’t be a regular part of the rotation. But on a night when Boston needed someone to make shots, he was the guy. Which raises a fair question: with the game on the line, why didn’t the final play go to him? With Boston down three players, Mazzulla went to Carter in the fourth quarter for energy and depth.

Mazzulla pointed to his work on the glass, and Conley singled him out as part of the group that flipped the game. It’s a small sample, but Carter might have earned some trust in a meaningful stretch. The Kings came into Saturday as the worst third-quarter team in the NBA, and they still won the third 35-13, mostly because Boston went 0-13 from three in the quarter. The problem wasn’t the number of threes.

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The volume never bothers me. It was how the Celtics got them. Going back through all 13 attempts, I counted at least three possessions that could have included a paint touch. Even if those still ended in threes, collapsing the defense first creates better looks, and one or two makes can change the feel of a game.

Sacramento deserves some credit here. The Kings actually lead the league in limiting opponents’ rim frequency, and Boston took only five shots in the restricted area all night, making three. Some of that was the Kings’ defense, but a lot of that was a lack of aggression. Conley said as much afterward, pointing to ball movement, pace, and “getting downhill” instead of settling.

The Celtics love to let it fly, but they have to make defenses work before they launch. This was the kind of game Pritchard feasted on last season. With Jayson Tatum and Derrick White out and a favorable matchup against Darius Acuff Jr., a talented scorer but one of the league’s weaker defenders, it looked like a big night was there for the taking.

Instead, Pritchard finished with just nine points on 4-17 shooting, 0-8 from three, with two trips to the line. He had eight assists and six rebounds, but finished -13. It has been a bit of an up-and-down season so far for Pritchard. What began as a year with a lot of online noise about a Jalen Brunson-style leap is currently one where his scoring and efficiency are significantly behind last season’s pace..

“I gotta do more, so a lot of that is on me in the third quarter … it’s my fault for that one. ” I’m not going to argue. He did hit a clutch shot in the fourth, but then he couldn’t get separation when the Celtics dipped back into that well for the final shot. No one is harder on Pritchard than Pritchard himself.

Some of this might just be a need to get out of his own head. George scored 19, but it took 6-21 shooting and 2-9 from three. His true shooting percentage was about 40% for the second straight game, after earlier stretches near 60% and above. It’s too early to panic, but it’s worth watching whether the hot start is leveling off.

With Jordan Walsh struggling to make shots, Scheierman has a chance to grab a bigger role. He didn’t take it on Saturday, going 2-11 from the field and 0-8 from three.at the team’s shootaround.

“I think they’ve managed it beautifully because nobody has really differentiated themselves, and they’re all good players. And so that’s just kind of the hard part about having depth, which in this league you need now. It’s really important, but it also comes with the challenges of not everybody’s going to get exactly what they want on every given night.

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” There’s more that goes into earning playing time than having a cold shooting night, especially one when no one outside of Conley was hitting, but performance on the floor is the biggest deciding factor. The hardest-working, best-decision-making player will sit if he can’t perform on game night. Boston shot 15-25 from the line and missed four free throws in the fourth quarter. In a one-point loss, that’s the ballgame.

Sacramento, meanwhile, went 26-32. Fourth-quarter free throw misses are killers. Cenac got some extra run with Mitchell Robinson out sick, and that’s exactly when he should be playing. He made some strong defensive plays, but went 1-5 from the field and 0-2 from three.

The three-point shot is definitely a work in progress. Stevens addressed the early-season Cenac hype before the game, noting expectations rise once a young player moves past the honeymoon phase, which is the right read. Cenac is going to be good, but he needs reps to work on things like his jumper and processing the game. He will certainly benefit from NBA minutes from time to time, but a fully realized Boston Celtics team will get its production from elsewhere.

Cenac can get 35 minutes a night in Maine, and that will do more for his development in the long run. It’s one loss in November, and the Celtics will get chances to bounce back. But you can’t win the margins this decisively and lose to the Kings. They got all the extra possessions they are always looking for, but they have to be better at what they do with them.

John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams.

John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball . John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997.

He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years.

He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.