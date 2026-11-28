The Boston Celtics have ruled out center Mitchell Robinson due to illness as they prepare for a crucial NBA Cup matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. Neemias Queta is expected to start in his aBsence while the team looks to secure a quarterfinal berth.

Injury Update and Roster Adjustments

The Boston Celtics have officially ruled out center Mitchell Robinson for their upcoming NBA Cup Group Play matchup against the Atlanta Hawks . Initially listed as questionable, Robinson's status has been downgraded to out due to an ongoing illness. According to head coach Joe Mazzulla , the center is specifically recovering from coronavirus, or COVID-19. this marks the fourth consecutive game that Robinson has missed due to health reasons,adding to a recent history of him sitting out games for rest or other minor ailments. The coach noted that Robinson is currently in the process of coming back from the illness, and it remains unclear exactly when he will return to the active roster. His absence creates a vacancy in the frontcourt that the team must navigate for this critical contest.

In Robinson's stead,Neemias Queta is expected to continue anchoring the defensive interior for Boston. Queta has stepped up significantly during Robinson's absences, providing a reliable presence in the paint. The coaching staff will too gaze to Luka Garza and rookie Chris Cenac Jr. to absorb increased minutes behind Queta. Garza has seen a bump in his reserve role,averaging seven point three points and four point seven rebounds across approximately seventeen minutes per game duriNg this stretch. Queta himself has been productive, recently scoring twenty-one points on efficient nine-for-eleven shooting in the crew's previous victory. this rotation change underscores the need for the supporting cast to elevate thier play while the primary big man recovers.

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Stakes of the NBA Cup Showdown

Friday night's game carries significant weight as it serves as the final match of the NBA Cup group play for the Celtics. A victory would secure the top spot in East Group C, automatically advancing Boston to the quarterfinals of the tournament. This opportunity comes after the team snapped a four-game losing streak with a decisive one hundred thirty-one to one hundred sixteen win over the Washington Wizards. That performance was highlighted by exceptional individual efforts, including forty-one points from Jayson Tatum and twenty-eight from Paul George. However, the crew's recent form has been inconsistent,having suffered losses in four of their last five outings prior to that win.

The opponent,the Atlanta Hawks, presents a formidable challenge. atlanta enters the matchup riding a four-game winning streak and has won eight of thier last ten games overall. The Hawks boast a strong record of eleven and six on the season, compared to Boston's twelve and six. Atlanta's success has been driven by the dual threats of Nickeil Alexander-Walker,who averages twenty-one point three points, and Jalen Johnson, who contributes nearly a triple-double with nineteen point one points,nine point one rebounds,and six point nine assists. The Celtics will need to contain these key players to achieve thier group-stage goals and maintain momentum heading into the postseason.

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Team Dynamics and Player Performance

Mitchell Robinson's struggles this season have been a topic of discussion within the organization. Since joining the Celtics in the offseason alongside Paul George, Robinson has appeared in only fourteen games, including five starts. He is currently averaging five point four rebounds per game, which is the lowest figure of his career. Furthermore, he holds the crew's worst on-off rating, indicating that the team performs significantly worse when he is on the floor. Despite these statistical challenges, General Manager Brad Stevens has expressed confidence in the player. Stevens has characterized Robinsons situation as a typical transition period for a new addition and expressed trust that his best play will eventually translate to the team's success.

Cohen Mazzulla's comments regarding Robinson's recovery suggest that the crew is being cautious with the veteran big man. The coach indicated that Robinson would likely need a program or process to reacclimate with the crew's pace and defensive schemes once healthy. Meanwhile, the rest of the roster has been dealing with its own adjustments. With Robinson sidelined, the burden on the frontcourt has shifted heavily to Queta, who has responded with confidence. Queta remarked that he feels he is entering his prime and is becoming more comfortable on the court. The Celtics must maintain this level of intensity and defensive cohesion to overcome the Hawks' current hot streak and secure their spot in the next round of the NBA Cup.