The Boston Celtics suffered their worst loss of the season, dropping a 97-96 game to the previously one-win Kings. Boston stormed out to a 14-2 lead, but the K

Nov 21, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Celtics forward Paul George reacts during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.

Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectBoston stormed out to a 14-2 lead, but the Kings went on a 21-5 extended run to briefly take the lead. The Celtics answered with an 8-2 run, capped by a wildbuzzer-beating three. That run extended to 35-18 and Boston hit halftime up 13, its biggest lead of the game.

Also read How the Kings Can Build on Momentum in Back to Back vs. Celtics

Sacramento won the third 35-13 while the Celtics went 0-13 from three, and the Kings took a nine-point lead into the fourth. The Celtics opened the fourth on a 10-0 run, but things went back and forth after that with 10 lead changes. Keegan Murray’s tip-in with five seconds left was the final one, as Payton Pritchard was stonewalled on the final possession. : They were 13-58 from three, 0-13 in the third quarter.

The 45 misses were a franchise record. They had a ton of good looks that just didn’t fall. When the Celtics did get into the paint, they were 18-32, but just 3-5 at the rim. For all their struggles, the Kings are the best in the NBA at preventing teams from getting to the rim.

You can throw the free throw shooting in this bucket. Boston was 15-25 from the line, just 60%, which is a killer in a one-point loss. : The Celtics forced 20 turnovers for 19 points versus the 11 turnovers they committed for 12 points. They took 101 shots, 23 more than Sacramento.

They took more than twice as many threes and only seven fewer free throws. Boston had eight more offensive rebounds, six more assists, and four more steals. : He finished with nine points on 4-17 shooting, and he missed all eight of his threes. There were people arguing he’d have a Jalen Brunson-like leap this season.

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He’s playing more like Rick Brunson right now. : He tied Paul George with a team-high 19 points on 6-7 shooting. The rest of the bench scored 15 combined on 6-30 shooting. Also, he made this pass, which looked impossible.

: Boston was outscored 35-13 by the worst third-quarter team in the league. I don’t mind the volume necessarily; it’s that they put that many up without really touching the paint first. There were a couple that got into the paint. There were a few that were technically off drives.

But nothing was really done with force. I wouldn’t mind 13 threes in a quarter if they were off paint touches that created openings. When the shot isn’t falling, find a way to get the ball into the paint. Even if that paint touch gets to another three, it’s probably going to be a better look.

: He has made two three-pointers in his last seven games. He was 0-4 in this one and I saw him flinch on a couple of good looks. I know I just said the Celtics should have passed up a couple of shots in favor of attacking, but these were shots he usually takes. It felt more like a loss of confidence than an effort to move the ball.

I don’t like it when shooters flinch like that because it’s a telltale sign that there's a mental aspect at play too. : He had some nice defensive moments, but his jump shot is still a work in progress. That showed in a big way in this game. This kid loves to shoot.

He’s a pure scorer. He is probably going to beat a bunch of guys off the dribble and do some incredible things. He’s also going to give a lot of it back on the defensive end. He will die on screens and wander aimlessly throughout a possession.

If the Celtics run a killer whale offense, then Acuff is an injured seal. ” I didn’t see them attacking him aggressively enough. They went to it a little later, but I don’t think the Celtics took advantage of these switches at all. He’s the worst defender on the floor.

To see him as a +16 is embarrassing. : For the love of all things holy, please stop committing silly fouls. The Celtics’ defensive style might be contributing to the problem, but they need to get back to defending without fouling. That's not going to be easy with some of the offensive threats the Kings have, but Sacramento does not throw a very fluid offense out there, either.

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The Celtics should be able to play good defense without hacking. ” Negative. Another 26 personal fouls that quickly put the Kings in the bonus in the fourth quarter. The Kings went to the line 32 times.

Gross. : This is either going to be an annoyingly tight game at halftime, or the Celtics will have a comfortable margin. The third quarter will either be a chance to get separation or pull away entirely.

“They are the worst third-quarter team in the league. The problem is that Boston is -4.5 in third quarters, so they have had their share of struggles after halftime. So whatever the situation at halftime, it’d be nice if Boston was able to bury Sacramento in those minutes. Losing the third quarter to this team would be a problem for me.

”: Do I need to go very deep into this? The Kings are awful. The Celtics, even without Tatum, White, and Mitchell, are still pretty good. This should be an easy one.

Celtics 120, Kings 95. ”John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI.

He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder.

He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball . John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018.

John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.