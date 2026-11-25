The Boston Celtics overcame a significant second-half deficit to defeat the Washington Wizards 131-116, fueled by 41 points from Jayson Tatum and 28 from Paul George despite a shaky defensive performance in the third quarter.

Nov 24, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum shoots the ball as Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis looks on in the second half at Capital One Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectstormed out to a big lead, got it to 34 at one point, and then watched 29 of those points slip away in the second half. This time, though, they steadied the ship and held on for a 131-116 win.combined for 28 first-quarter points, pounding the Wizards inside and taking a six-point lead.

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Paul George got the second-quarter festivities started, scoring 13 before Tatum checked back in to score another 13 himself. Boston won the quarter 46-21 and went into the half up 31. That was cut basically in half as the defense took the third quarter off, giving up a 40-24 quarter, and heading into the fourth only up 15.

AJ Dybantsa cut it to five with 3:19 to play, but Baylor Scheierman helped fuel a 12-2 run to put the game away. : Tatum finished with 41 points on 13-25 shooting . George had 28 on 11-20 shooting . That's 69 combined points, more than half of Boston’s overall total.and it opened up a lot.

They went away from him a little too much in the second half, missing him on a few plays that were working early on, but also credit the Wizards for upping the intensity and taking some of that away. : Bilal Coulibaly hit a couple of threes and scored 10, and they got five from Will Riley. That's it. Boston’s bench won the battle 31-15.

: He got some really good catch-and-shoot looks, but he still finished 2-6 from three. Of course, if he hits one more, it’s a 50% shooting night and we’re all celebrating. But he didn’t. And he hasn’t.

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However, he was +32, so he was on the floor for the Celtics' best moments. : If you didn’t watch this game, you’d see Scheierman’s eight points, four rebounds, and -5 and maybe not even register it. But those eight points came in 75 seconds as part of the 12-2 run to put the game away. His defense was outstanding for most of the game, and he made a ton of hustle plays down the stretch.

: He subbed Tatum out with a little more than three minutes left in the third and then brought him back to start the fourth. That's a welcome tweak to the sub pattern that allows him to play more fourth-quarter minutes. Even if he’s cold, more Tatum in the fourth makes more sense. It will also eventuallyTatum’s second quarter: 13 points Tatum’s second-half performances haven't been great recently, and he went cold again in Washington.

Sometimes I think hot shooting from three early in the game is his worst enemy because he falls in love with the shot and gets away from a couple of drives that might have opened up more scoring. I also wonder if fatigue is part of it. These guys have been on the road forever. Tired legs might be a part of this.

: Over their last five games, the Celtics' offensive rating in third quarters is 96.9, while their defensive rating is 124.8, which makes their net rating a dismal -27.9, second-worst in the NBA. Against Washington, the offensive rating was 96, the defensive rating was 166.7, and the net rating was -70.7. That means that over 100 possessions, playing like they were playing in the third quarter, they’d lose by 71 points.

: The Wizards are the fourth-worst offensive rebounding team in the league. If the Celtics can’t keep THESE guys off the boards, then we have a major problem. They're also 23rd in defensive rebounding percentage, so the Celtics have a chance to improve on both ends tonight. ” The rebounds were basically even.

The Wizards had one more offensive rebound and one more defensive rebound in this game, but Boston won the second chance points by three. Boston’s defensive rebound percentage was 71.4% in this game, which is an improvement I’ll take. : This is one of Joe Mazzulla’s favorite things to do. Young is a cumulative -67 this season, so it’s pretty clear what the Celtics need to do.

On defense, cut off the passing lanes, stay home on his drives, and don’t foul. Make him try to hit tough shots. On offense, attack him every chance they get, putting him in every action possible. ” They went at Young relentlessly in the first half and early in the third.

I think they got away from it a little bit as the lead was slipping away, but then again, there are plenty of other mismatches to hunt for someone like Tatum, so I think this is a check in the “mission accomplished” column. The Orlando performance was an outlier. The Celtics allow the fourth-lowest three-point percentage in the league, against a Wizards team ranked 27th in three-point percentage and 26th in effective field goal percentage .

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The Celtics' defense is geared toward allowing certain threes from certain guys, mostly above the break, so this could make for an effective strategy. ” They shot 33.3% from three and their effective field goal percentage was 51.1%, so the answer to the question was no, the shooting did not hold up. It landed almost exactly at their season averages.

“I’m not going to get caught up in the negative hype. Yes, this is another three-games-in-four-nights situation, and those are always very difficult. I left any kind of Celtics shooting metrics out of the things to look for because I don’t think they’ll snap out of their slump just yet, but I do think they can get back to a more cohesive offense.

Paul George is rested and the rest of the Celtics are probably sick of hearing about their untimely demise.

“I can’t bring myself to predict a big win, but I can predict the end of their losing streak, 101-95. ” I should have predicted the big win. I clearly didn’t think the scoring would pop off the way it did, but I’d rather be wrong this way than how I was wrong the past two games. John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019.

He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI. He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society.

He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder. He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball . John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor.

He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018. John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings.

He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.