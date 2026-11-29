The San Antonio Spurs host the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon in a key NBA matchup. The Spurs, leading the Western Conference at sixteen and four,gaze to extend their winning streak after a comeback victory over the Lakers. The Celtics, twelve and seven,aim to halt a five-game losing streak that includes thrEe one-point losses.

Spurs Hold Conference Lead Into Clash

The San Antonio Spurs enter their Sunday afternoon matchup against the Boston Celtics with the best record in the Western Conference at sixteen wins and four losses. The team demonstrated significant resilience just days prior by overcoming a twenty-point deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers ninety-nine to ninety-six. This victory was crucial as it secured thier placement in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup as a wild card entry. The Spurs executed a defensive masterclass in the third quarter, holding thier opponents to twenty-five percent shooting and only fourteen points while rallying from a deep deficit. Coach Mitch Johnson praised the squad for their sharper execution and disipline, noting that the team reacted well to the challenge rather than relying on drastic straTegic adjustments. The win was bolstered by strong performances from Stephon Castle, who scored twenty-six points, and Victor Wembanyama ,who contributed twenty-five points and sixteen rebounds. The return of guards De Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper from injury as well provided a significant boost to the backcourt rotation,adding depth and scoring punch to the lineup.

Victor Wembanyama continues to establish himself as a dominant force in the league, averaging over thirty points and twelve rebounds per game this season. His presence on both ends of the floor has been instrumental in San Antonio success. Coach Johnson mentioned that forward Tobias Harris is ramping up his live workout intensity and is expected to make his debut soon, which will further strengthen the roster. The Spurs are looking to maintain their momentum as they host the Celtics, aiming to solidify their standing in the competitive Western Conference standings while managing a deep and talented group of players.

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Celtics Struggle With Consistency

In contrast, the Boston Celtics arrive in San Antonio with a twelve and seven record yet are grappling with a recent slump that has seen them lose five of their last six games. This losing streak includes three consecutive one-point losses, highlighting the narrow margins separating the team from victory. Their most recent game was a heartbreaking eighty-seven to eighty-six defeat to the Atlanta Hawks, a loss that allowed Atlanta to clinch the top spot in their NBA Cup group and dropped Boston into the wild card position for the tournament. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with twenty points and nine rebounds, but the squad struggled with ball security, committing twenty-six turnovers that resulted in twenty-six points for the Hawks. Neemias Queta had a standout game on the boards with a career-high twenty-two rebounds, yet the offensive inefficiency and poor play-calling were cited as major issues by head coach Joe Mazzulla.

The Celtics have shown a troubling pattern in the third quarter over their last five games, entering the period with a lead only to fall behind, regularly by double digits. This period has seen a negative point differential of fifty-five points, indicating a significant drop in energy and execution when games are on the line. Tatum acknowledged that the team is close to finding its rhythm but emphasized the need for adjustments in spacing and decision making. The team is aware that they are right on the cusp of resolving these issues but must improve thier discipline to avoid further losses. Derrick White and Payton Pritchard contributed modestly in the loss, but the collective offensive struggles remain a concern as they prepare to face a top-tier opponent.

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Key Players and Injury Updates

Keldon Johnson is confirmed to be available for Sunday game, despite initially being listed with a knee concern. The forward,who recently recorded a strong performance off the bench, will continue to provide energy from the bench. His availability is important for San Antonio depth, especially with other key figures like Devin Vassell sidelined with a groin injury. On the Celtics side, Neemias Queta remains a priority in the rotation due to his rebounding prowess, although his scoring output has been inconsistent. The team will rely on him to control the glass against a physical Spurs front led by Wembanyama. The Celtics must also improve their turnover generation,as the twenty-six against Atlanta were detrimental to their chances.

The return of De Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper has stabilized the Spurs backcourt, allowing for more offensive flow and defensive pressure. Harper scored fourteen points off the bench in the previous game, while Fox added twelve, showing that the squad can maintain its intensity even when starting players are rested or limited. For Boston, the focus will be on protecting the ball and maintaining defensive intensity throughout all four quarters. The matchup promises to be a high-quality contest between two teams with young, talented cores, with the Spurs looking to extend their lead and the Celtics seeking to break their slide.