The Boston Celtics have lost four consecutive games, averaging just 97.3 points per contest. Derrick White has shot poorly from three-point range, including a critical hesitation in the final seconds of the 88-87 loss to the Warriors. Statistical analysis shows a significant decline in Whites efficienCy on open looks, exacerbating the teams offensive struggles.

The Boston Celtics dropped their fourth consecutive game on Sunday night, falling to the Golden State Warriors with a narrow 88-87 score. This defeat worsens an already concerning slide for the franchise, dropping their overall record to eleven wins and six losses. The loss highlighted immediate offensive struggles, particularly in critical moments where execution failed at the highest level.

The final sequence of the game encapsulated the team's broader difficulties. Derrick White possessed a wide-open three-point opportunity following a steal by Hugo Gonzalez. Instead of taking the shot, White hesitated and passed to Joe Mazzulla, who then called a timeout as time expired. Postgame comments from White confirmed he realized too late that he had the shot open, a moment that symbolized the team's wider struggles during this losing stretch.

Also read Celtics Stock Up, Stock Down: Mike Conley Turns Back the Clock, Payton Pritchard's Slump Deepens

Underlying statistics reveal that the issue extends beyond individual hesitation to a significant decline in perimeter shooting accuracy. Tracking data cited by WEEI indicates that White has attempted eighty-five three-pointers this season. Of those attempts, seventy-four were classified as either open or wide open. White converted just twenty-four of these high-value opportunities, resulting in a conversion rate of approximately thirty-two point four percent.

The breakdown in efficiency is stark when looking at split statistics. White converted eighteen of his first fifty-five wide-open three-point attempts. He also made thirteen of forty shots classified as merely open. These figures are particularly alarming because the Celtics offensive system relies heavily on spacing created by reliable shooters. When these perimeter threats fail to convert, the defensive respect vanishes.

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The absence of reliable secondary scoring places an overwhelming burden on Jayson Tatum and Paul George. They must carry the scoring load even when they are double-teamed by opposing defenses. The Celtics scored only 389 points during the four-game losing streak. This averages out to just ninety-seven point three points per game, highlighting a collective failure to execute on offense throughout the squad.

While White receives considerable attention, the offensive woes are not isolated to one player. Payton Pritchard has struggled to find consistent rhythm, scoring fifty points across the losing streak while attempting fifty-two shots. The team as a whole averaged only ninety-seven point three points per game during the four-game skid. This indicates a widespread offensive stagnation rather than a singular player anomaly.

The loss of defensive intensity and offensive cohesion has made Boston easier to defend. Opposing teams no longer need to respect the secondary scoring threats to the same degree. This shift places an immense pressure on the primary options. The Celtics cannot afford to rest their stars, a luxury they did not have last season either but now face with even less margin for error due to roster changes.

Questions regarding the sustainability of this performance level are mounting among analysts and fans alike. The consensus suggests that White is no longer the same elite defender and shooter that contributed to the championship run in the previous year. Factors such as age, increased defensive attention due to roster thinning, and natural physical decline may be contributing to his struggles.

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Though the immediate concern is whether he can return to form, the Celtics have stripped down their roster depth since his peak. They have fewer resources to absorb such performance dips. If White cannot improve his shooting efficiency and decision-making in clutch moments, it will severely limit Boston's ceiling.

The tracking numbers offer some minor encouragement. White and Pritchard are still receiving open looks, suggesting the offense has not completely lost its ability to generate desirable perimeter opportunities. Both players have established themselves as capable shooters during their NBA careers. This gives the Celtics reason to believe improvement is possible in the future.

However, the team needs consistent secondary production to complement their superstars. The upcoming schedule will test whether the coaching staff can adjust offensive strategies to mitigate these perimeter issues. Current trends suggest a difficult road ahead. The team must accept that without balanced offensive output, maintaining their competitive standing will be exceptionally challenging.