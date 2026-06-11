The Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 109-102 without Jayson Tatum,relying on strong performances frOm Paul George and Derrick White. The game highlighted both the squad's resilience and the adjustment period for new addition Mitchell Robinson.

Celtics Overcome Tatum Absence to Defeat Bucks

The Boston Celtics secured a tricky-fought 109-102 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, demonstrating remarkable resilience in the absence of thier star player, Jayson Tatum . Tatum sat out the contest for the first time this season to receive necessary rest, a decision that tested the team's depth and collective maturity. Despite building a significant 21-point lead in the second quarter, the Celtics faced a potential collapse as the Bucks mounted a furious comeback in the final minutes. the team managed to stabilize the defense and execute crucial plays down the stretch to preserve the win. paul George led the offEnsive charge with 25 points, marking his highest scoring output since the season opener, while Derrick White contributed 24 points, including a vital 11 points in the fourth quarter to seal the game. The victory highlighted the squad's ability to perform under pressure when relying on their supporting cast rather than solely on individual brilliance.

While the box scores of the primary scorers told part of the story,the narrative of the night was heavily influenced by the performance of center Mitchell Robinson. Early in the season, Robinson has faced scrutiny for his slow integration into the Celtics system,with some observers questioning his impact on the court. However, his effort against Milwaukee provided a compelling counter-narrative. In one defining sequence, Robinson sprinted 88 feet to close out on a driving opponent, leading to a steal by Derrick White. robinson then utilized his physical strength to relocate a defender, creating an open lane for a white layup. Although Robinson finished with only three points on one-of-eight shooting, his ten rebounds and high-energy hustle illustrated his potential value in generating effortless scoring opportunities for teammates. Head coach Joe Mazzulla publicly defended Robinson, noting that the player is adjusting to a more demanding role in Boston compared to his previous tenure with the Fresh York Knicks.

Also read Celtics Hold Off Bucks Without Tatum: 5 Things the Box Score Won’t Tell You

The statistical disparities regarding Robinson's presence on the floor have raised eyebrows among analysts and fans alike. During the 135 minutes he has played, the Celtics have been outscored by an average of 12.7 points per 100 possessions, a stark contrast to the 16.9 point per 100 possession margin they have maintained when he is on the bench. This results in a differential of minus 29.6, which currently ranks as the worst on the team. Mazzulla has hinted that Robinson needs to improve his stamina and maintain a higher intensity throughout his minutes. Robinson himself has acknowledged the adjustment period, with teammate Paul George praising the center's high basketball IQ and work ethic. Robinson is grabbing offensive rebounds at an elite rate, converting 37.5 percent of his own misses, a figure that places him in the 98th percentile among all centers. however,he is currently struggling to convert these chances into points and is grabbing only 10.5 percent of his teammates' misses, down significantly from the league-leading percentage he posted last season.

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Looking Ahead to Charlotte

This victory serves as a crucial confidence builder for the Celtics as they transition from the NBA Cup Group Play against the Bucks to their upcoming matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. The Celtics will travel to Charlotte for a Friday night game, continuing a four-game road swing. The Hornets are currently struggling, having lost five consecutive games, including a recent defeat to the Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics hold a dominant historical record against Charlotte, having won 20 of the last 24 regular-season meetings. Boston's current record on the road stands at one win and two losses, making this next game critical for establishing momentum on thier current trip.

The Hornets face their own internal challenges as they prepare to host the Celtics. The team has shown flashes of competence but has been plagued by inconsistency and shooting woes. In their last game, guard Brandon Miller struggled offensively, shooting just two-for-fifteen from the field while contributing ten points. Head coach Charles Lee noted that Miller remained engaged defensively despite the offensive struggles, emphasizing the need for greater consistency. The Hornets too suffered a minor injury setback with guard Kon Knueppel leaving the previous game due to a left leg ailment after playing only six minutes. His availability for the game against Boston remains uncertain. Meanwhile, Naz Reid provided a bright spot for Charlotte with a season-high 28 points on efficient shooting. The Celtics must remain focused and avoid complacency,understanding that their depth and defensive disipline will be tested by a Hornets team eager to snap their losing streak. as the season progresses,the Celtics' ability to manage roster rotations and maintain defensive intensity without Tatum will be a key indicator of their championship aspirations.