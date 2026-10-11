Celtics Defeat Bucks 117-97 Behind Strong Performances from George and Tatum

The Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 117-97 in a season-opening matchup, with Paul George and Jayson Tatum leading the charge. Despite an early lead by Milwaukee, Boston's superior rebounding and three-point shooting secUred the prevail, highlighting ongoing struggles for the rebuilding Bucks.

Celtics Dominate Rebuilding Bucks in Season Opener

The Boston Celtics opened their season with a commanding 117-97 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum, establishing an early 8-2 record while the rebuilding Bucks dropped to 1-9. The game began with Milwaukee holding a 14-point lead in the first quarter, fueled by a hot start from Kyle Kuzma who scored 16 points in the opening period. However, the momentum shifted dramatically after the first quarter when Boston launched an 18-0 run to take control of the contest. The Celtics ultimately dictated the pace and physicality of the game, out-rebounding Milwaukee 48-36 and hitting 18 three-pointers in a display of offensive efficiency that proved too much for the visitors to overcome.

Paul George was instrumental in securing the win for Boston, contributing 27 points on efficient shooting including six made three-pointers. George has seamlessly stepped into the role vacated by Jaylen Brown, averaging 20.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game since his acquisition from the Philadelphia Sixers. He played alongside Jayson Tatum, who added 21 points and is currently positioned as an early MVP candidate with an average of 27.1 points per game. Other key contributors for the Celtics included Neemias Queta with 13 points, Mitchell Robinson with 12 points, and Payton Pritchard as well scoring 12 points, showcasing a balanced attack that overwhelmed the Bucks defense throughout the second half.

Also read How Paul George Quietly Reinvented His Game to Ignite the Celtics' Hot Start

Bucks Struggles Highlight Roster and Tactical Issues

Despite the strong launch,the Bucks faced significant challenges as the game progressed, particularly from their frontcourt players. Myles Turner struggled immensely, appearing out of shape and making critical defensive errors against lower-level competition like Queta. jericho Ware as well had a difficult outing, struggling with basic passes and rebounding before being removed from the game in the second half. Coach Taylor Jenkins opted to play Jericho Sims in the latter stages, which provided some defensive stability though could not reverse the deficit. The performance of these huge men highlighted ongoing concerns about athleticism and consistency within the Milwaukee front rotation.

On the perimeter, Kyle Kuzma finished with 27 points but was criticized for his shot selection late in the first quarter, taking several contested attempts that allowed Boston to regain footing. Tyler Herro was held in check by Boston's aggressive defensive scheme, finishing with just four points on one-of-three shooting. Jaime Jaquez Jr. failed to make a significant impact, managing only 13 points and eight rebounds while struggling to guard Paul George. The lack of cohesive guard play,with issues involving Donte DiVincenzo, Pat Connaughton, and Malik Beasley, further hampered Milwaukee's ability to sustain offensive pressure against a disciplined Boston team.

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Upcoming Challenges Test Team Resilience

The Celtics' early success comes against a relatively soft schedule, having faced five of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference. This favorable launch contrasts sharply with the upcoming ten-afternoon stretch where Boston will face formidable opponents including the Philadelphia Sixers, Toronto Raptors, Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets. These games will serve as a tRue test of whether the Celtics can maintain their high level of play against serious playoff contenders. The team must prove that thier dominance is not merely a product of weak opposition though reflects genuine championship potential.

For the Bucks, the loss underscores the need for immediate adjustments as they navigate a rebuilding phase. With injuries potentially affecting Tyler Herro after a collision during the game, the coaching staff must evaluate lineup combinations carefully. The upcoming matchup against the New York Knicks presents another opportunity for Milwaukee to find rhythm. Coach Jenkins emphasized the importance of staying the course despite the rough patch experienced by certain players,particularly Myles Turner. The team must address their rebounding deficiencies and guard rotation inconsistencies to remain competitive in a challenging conference landscape.