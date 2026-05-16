Celtic vs Hearts: The Title Showdown

Daily Mail Sports live blog updates for the Scottish Premiership title decider between Celtic and Hearts at Celtic Park.

The build-up to the match has been dominated by the controversial penalty awarded to Celtic in midweek. However, police protection has been provided to referee John Beaton and his family after details of his address were posted online.

Hearts head to Celtic Park with a one-point lead, while Celtic would secure a fifth successive league title and 14th in the past 15 seasons with victory. The atmosphere is starting to build at Celtic Park with hearts supporters hoping to witness their team become champions for the first time since 1960





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Celtic Hearts Scottish Premiership Title Showdown Martin O'neill Match Against Motherwell Controversial VAR Decision Police Protection Hearts Striker Claudio Braga

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