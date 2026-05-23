Celtic's season ends with Scottish Cup triumph, but fans want change

The season that once looked certain to be sucked into a black hole ended with a second lump of silverware glinting in the Hampden sunlight. The manager, Martin O'Neill, faced a real battle when walking back into the wreckage left by Wilfried Nancy. Despite the celebratory atmosphere, there were signs that supporters want significant change over the summer. The question is whether O'Neill, heavily aligned with major shareholder Dermot Desmond, fits in with the kind of modernising approach desired by a fanbase that spent much of the term in a state of mutiny.

The season that once looked certain to be a black hole ended with a second lump of silverware glinting in the Hampden sunlight. The manager, Martin O'Neill, faced a real battle when walking back into the wreckage left by Wilfried Nancy .

Despite the celebratory atmosphere, there were signs that supporters want significant change over the summer. The question is whether O'Neill, heavily aligned with major shareholder Dermot Desmond, fits in with the kind of modernising approach desired by a fanbase that spent much of the term in a state of mutiny. The future at Parkhead remains a major focus, with a major reset needed





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Celtic Scottish Cup Martin O'neill Wilfried Nancy Dunfermline Supporters Change Dermot Desmond Parkhead Major Reset Future Celebratory Atmosphere Supporters' Chants Banners Supporters' Desire For Change Supporters' Calls For Statues Supporters' Respect For O'neill Supporters' Hope For More From Youthful Squad Supporters' Tendency To Blow Hot And Cold Supporters' Expectations Supporters' Calls For Managerial Situation To Supporters' Respect For O'neill's Achievements Supporters' Desire For Clarity On Celtic's Pat Supporters' Calls For O'neill To Walk Away On Supporters' Calls For Statues Outside The Stad Supporters' Calls For A Major Reset At Parkhea Supporters' Calls For A Modernising Approach Supporters' Calls For The Managerial Situation Supporters' Calls For Clarity On Celtic's Path Supporters' Calls For O'neill To Walk Away On Supporters' Calls For Statues Outside The Stad Supporters' Calls For A Major Reset At Parkhea Supporters' Calls For A Modernising Approach Supporters' Calls For The Managerial Situation Supporters' Calls For Clarity On Celtic's Path Supporters' Calls For O'neill To Walk Away On Supporters' Calls For Statues Outside The Stad Supporters' Calls For A Major Reset At Parkhea Supporters' Calls For A Modernising Approach Supporters' Calls For The Managerial Situation Supporters' Calls For Clarity On Celtic's Path Supporters' Calls For O'neill To Walk Away On Supporters' Calls For Statues Outside The Stad Supporters' Calls For A Major Reset At Parkhea Supporters' Calls For A Modernising Approach Supporters' Calls For The Managerial Situation Supporters' Calls For Clarity On Celtic's Path Supporters' Calls For O'neill To Walk Away On Supporters' Calls For Statues Outside The Stad Supporters' Calls For A Major Reset At Parkhea Supporters' Calls For A Modernising Approach Supporters' Calls For The Managerial Situation Supporters' Calls For Clarity On Celtic's Path Supporters' Calls For O'neill To Walk Away On Supporters' Calls For Statues Outside The Stad Supporters' Calls For A Major Reset At Parkhea Supporters' Calls For A Modernising Approach Supporters' Calls For The Managerial Situation Supporters' Calls For Clarity On Celtic's Path Supporters' Calls For O'neill To Walk Away On Supporters' Calls For Statues Outside The Stad Supporters' Calls For A Major Reset At Parkhea Supporters' Calls For A Modernising Approach Supporters' Calls For The Managerial Situation Supporters' Calls For Clarity On Celtic's Path Supporters' Calls For O'neill To Walk Away On Supporters' Calls For Statues Outside The Stad Supporters' Calls For A Major Reset At Parkhea Supporters' Calls For A Modernising Approach Supporters' Calls For The Managerial Situation Supporters' Calls For Clarity On Celtic's Path Supporters' Calls For O'neill To Walk Away On Supporters' Calls For Statues Outside The Stad Supporters' Calls For A Major Reset At Parkhea Supporters' Calls For A Modernising Approach Supporters' Calls For The Managerial Situation Supporters' Calls For Clarity On Celtic's Path Supporters' Calls For O'neill To Walk Away On Supporters' Calls For Statues Outside The Stad Supporters' Calls For A Major Reset At Parkhea Supporters' Calls For A Modernising Approach Supporters' Calls For The Managerial Situation Supporters' Calls For Clarity On Celtic's Path Supporters' Calls For O'neill To Walk Away On Supporters' Calls For Statues Outside The Stad Supporters' Calls For A Major Reset At Parkhea Supporters' Calls For A Modernising Approach Supporters' Calls For The Managerial Situation Supporters' Calls For Clarity On Celtic's Path Supporters' Calls For O'neill To Walk Away On Supporters' Calls For Statues Outside The Stad Supporters' Calls For A Major Reset At Parkhea Supporters' Calls For A Modernising Approach Supporters' Calls For The Managerial Situation Supporters' Calls For Clarity On Celtic's Path Supporters' Calls For O'neill To Walk Away On Supporters' Calls For Statues Outside The Stad Supporters' Calls For A Major Reset At Parkhea Supporters' Calls For A Modernising Approach Supporters' Calls For The Managerial Situation Supporters' Calls For Clarity On Celtic's Path Supporters' Calls For O'neill To Walk Away On Supporters' Calls For Statues Outside The Stad Supporters' Calls For A Major Reset At Parkhea Supporters' Calls For A Modernising Approach Supporters' Calls For The Managerial Situation Supporters' Calls For Clarity On Celtic's Path Supporters' Calls For O'neill To Walk Away On Supporters' Calls For Statues Outside The Stad Supporters' Calls For A Major Reset At Parkhea Supporters' Calls For A Modernising Approach Supporters' Calls For The Managerial Situation Supporters' Calls For Clarity On Celtic's Path Supporters' Calls For O'neill To Walk Away On Supporters' Calls For Statues Outside The Stad Supporters' Calls For A Major Reset At Parkhea Supporters' Calls For A Modernising Approach Supporters' Calls For The Managerial Situation Supporters' Calls For Clarity On Celtic's Path Supporters' Calls For O'neill To Walk Away On Supporters' Calls For Statues Outside The Stad Supporters' Calls For A Major Reset At Parkhea Support

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