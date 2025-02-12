Celtic Get Carter-Vickers Boost Ahead of Bayern Munich Clash

Cameron Carter-Vickers returns to fitness for Celtic's Champions League knockout clash against Bayern Munich.

Celtic are preparing to face Bayern Munich at Parkhead in the first leg of their Champions League knockout stage encounter. The club has received a significant boost ahead of the match as Cameron Carter-Vickers ' fitness concerns have been alleviated. Carter-Vickers' absence from the matchday squad for the recent Raith Rovers fixture had raised worries among supporters, given his history of injuries. However, it was revealed that his absence was due to rest rather than any fitness issues.

Carter-Vickers is a mainstay in the Celtic defense, starting almost every game when available. The uncertainty has primarily revolved around his center-back partner. Liam Scales occupied the position last season, but Celtic brought in Auston Trusty, Carter-Vickers' international teammate from Sheffield United, during the summer transfer window. Trusty has struggled to make a significant impact since his arrival, while Scales' form has also been inconsistent. This has resulted in both players being in and out of the team, leaving a lack of clarity regarding a clear second-choice center-back behind Carter-Vickers. Rumors of Celtic pursuing another center-back during the winter transfer window failed to materialize.The news of Carter-Vickers' fitness is a major positive for Celtic, as he will be crucial in containing Bayern Munich's attacking threats, including Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, and Michael Olise.





