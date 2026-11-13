Cellphone video captures Maryvale police shooting as DPS investigates

A neighbor recorded tense moments leading up to Phoenix Police shooting a woman armed with a handgun near 73rd Drive and Sells. The woman was hospitalized and no officers were hurt.

Phoenix Police say officers shot a woman holding a handgun in a west Phoenix neighborhood. A neighbor captured the tense moments on cellphone video as the Department of Public Safety investigates.

FOX 10's Megan Spector reports. Police say officers spotted the woman holding a handgun in the street before firing a less-lethal launcher and a duty rifle. , Phoenix Police responded to calls of a person with a gun. With help from a police helicopter, officers spotted a woman walking in the street holding a handgun.

Also read Woman hospitalized after Phoenix police shooting near 75th and Indian School

Police say officers shot an armed woman on Wednesday night in a Maryvale neighborhood near 75th Avenue and Sells Drive, between Camelback and Indian School roads. No officers were hurt. Neighbors say the chaos started with a police helicopter circling overhead and ended with gunshots right outside their homes.

"Move away from it. Once again, we don’t want to hurt you. Drop the gun," an officer could be heard saying in video from the scene. Police haven’t said why officers opened fire, only confirming that after issuing commands, one officer fired a 40-millimeter less-lethal launcher and another fired their duty rifle, striking her.

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According to police, because the gun was still in her reach, officers deployed a K9 to help take her into custody. One neighbor, who asked not to be identified, watched the entire encounter from his front yard.

"All of a sudden, I go to the front of my home and I see this person pacing back and forth," the neighbor said. "This person was not listening to any of the commands that the helicopter was saying. The officer just shot her and all of a sudden the dogs came and got her.

""The way it happened, there has to be different ways for managing mental crisis issues," the neighbor said. Police say a woman armed with a handgun was taken to the hospital after being shot by an officer near 73rd Drive and Sells. The Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident. This incident is now under investigation by the Department of Public Safety, along with an internal investigation by the Phoenix Police Department.

"The factors that led up to it, it’s going to be investigated by the Department of Public Safety’s major incident division, so we’re still going through that process," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Chris Berrelleza. Phoenix Police confirmed no officers or other community members were hurt. The woman was taken to the hospital, though no update has been given on her condition.