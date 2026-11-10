Celine Dion Surprises Fans With Air Guitar at Metallica Las Vegas Concert

Celine Dion attended Metallica's Life Burns Faster residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, where she was spotted playing air guitar alongside Jack Black.

Celine Dion stunned followers on Saturday by appearing at a Metallica concert in Las Vegas, where she was seen enthusiastically playing air guitar. The Canadian pop icon, 58, shared the viewing balcony of her suite at the Sphere at The Venetian Resort with actor Jack Black and her sixteen-year-old twin sons, Eddy and Nelson Dion.

Celine Dion Rocking With Metallica

The singer, 58, embraced a rock-chic aesthetic while attending the performance, dressing in a khaki blouse and black trousers. She was captured bopping along to the band's classic hit Enter Sandman while mimicking guitar chords from her elevated suite. Her teenage sons accompanied her, with Eddy singing along enthusiastically and Nelson nodding his head with his hands in his pockets.

Also read You Need to See Céline Dion Rocking Out to Metallica

Jack Black, 57, was also present at the venue, displaying extreme energy as he headbanged, cheered, and danced while singing along to the 1991 track. A fan who recorded the moment on Instagram highlighted the unusual celebrity pairing, asking what could make the experience more bonkers than seeing the Tenacious D rocker alongside the ballad singer.

Fan Reactions to Surprise Appearance

Online observers were quick to respond to the viral video, with many expressing delight at the unexpected crossover of genres. Commenters praised Celine Dion's air guitar skills, noting that seeing the pop star embrace heavy metal was an amazing and fire moment. One follower stated that seeing the pop icon playing air guitar alongside the rock band completed their life.

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Despite the surprise, the positive reception was overwhelming, with fans celebrating the shared enthusiasm for the band. The sighting added to the buzz surrounding the Life Burns Faster residency, drawing attention to the diverse audience attending the shows at the high-tech spherical venue.

Backstage Meetups and Social Media Posts

Following the concert, Celine Dion shared a photo on Instagram featuring herself, her twins, and Jack Black making rock signs. She captioned the post by confirming that Metallica night two was rocked and thanked the band members James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo for their warm welcome. She expressed that they absolutely loved the show at the Sphere.

The singer also shared images from a backstage meeting with the band members, further highlighting her connection to the group. This visit marked the second time she has attended the residency in Las Vegas, with a previous sighting occurring just days prior where she enjoyed an instrumental duet between bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett.

Influence of Son Eddy on Musical Taste

While Celine Dion is best known for her powerful ballads, her interest in heavy metal appears to be influenced by her family. Earlier this year, she revealed that her favorite song was Metallica's 1996 track Until It Sleeps. She explained that her twin son Eddy is a huge fan of the band, which has sparked her own appreciation for their music. This familial influence has led to her public appearances supporting the group, bridging the gap between pop and rock audiences.