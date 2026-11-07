Celine Dion Shows Metallica Admiration During Nov 5 Concert

Celine Dion expressed her support for Metallica during their Las Vegas show on November 5, referencing her sons and her own musical legacy in a surprising fan moment.

Canadian music icon Celine Dion has once again demonstrated her broad appreciation for rock music, this time publicly affirming her admiration for the heavy metal legends Metallica. The renowned singer, famous for her powerful vocal range and emotional ballads, shared her enthusiasm for the band during a recent interaction that highlighted her close ties to the global music community. Her support comes at a time when both artists are making significant strides in the Las Vegas entertainment scene, drawing massive audiences to their respective venues.

Dion's Musical Legacy and Metallica Connection

Dion is best known for her soaring power ballads that have defined pop music for decades, yet her tastes extend far beyond romantic hits. This versatility was underscored when she discussed the musical preferences of her twin sons, specifically mentioning that one of them, Eddy, considers Metallica to be his favorite band. In a video shared earlier this year, the five-time Grammy winner recounted this personal detail, noting that her son's love for the group is a significant part of their family life. Her comment served as a bridge between her classic pop heritage and the modern rock genre, showing a genuine interest in her children's cultural interests.

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Live Tribute to James Hetfield and Metal

During a recent Metallica performance, Dion's support was made visible through her enthusiastic attempts to mimic the style of frontman James Hetfield. This gesture occurred during the band's customary "Kirk and Rob Doodle," an instrumental segment designed to give guitarists Kirk Hammett and bassist Justin Trujillo space to jam together. The Nov. 5 installment of their residency incorporated specific tracks such as "Motown Yo Town" and "Copenhagen," creating a unique atmosphere for the audience. Dion's public admiration for Hetfield's performance style adds a layer of cross-genre respect to the event, connecting her fan base with the dedicated metal community.

Celine Dion's Residency Milestone and Health Journey

While Metallica continues its run, Dion has also been navigating a new chapter in her career following a difficult health diagnosis. In September, she returned to the stage in Paris after a six-year absence, marking a significant milestone in her post-diagnosis journey. In 2022, Dion announced that she had been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that had severely impacted her ability to perform. Her comeback in Paris was not just a concert but a testament to her resilience, proving that she could still captivate audiences despite the physical challenges posed by her condition.

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Metallica's Sphere Residency and Live Format

Metallica's presence in Las Vegas has been bolstered by their Life Burns Faster residency, which launched at the Sphere on Oct. 1. This venue, known for its immersive technology, provides the perfect backdrop for the band's innovative approach to live music. The residency introduces the "No Repeat Weekend" concept, a format that was initially pioneered during their M72 World Tour. This structure ensures that fans attending paired Thursday and Saturday concerts experience different setlists, maximizing the variety and excitement of each show. The band's commitment to unique live experiences has drawn large crowds to the city, further cementing Las Vegas as a hub for top-tier musical acts.

Upcoming Schedule and Future Performances

The Metallica Sphere residency is scheduled to conclude its 2026 portion on Saturday, Nov. 7, with performances planned to resume in January 2027. This break allows the band to rest and prepare for their next series of shows, maintaining the high energy and quality that fans expect. Meanwhile, Dion's history remains intact with four No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles, including "The Power of Love," "Because You Loved Me," "My Heart Will Go On," and others. Her continued influence in the industry, combined with her public support for diverse genres, highlights her enduring status as a versatile and influential figure in global entertainment.