Celine Dion Headbangs with Metallica at Sphere and Shares Backstage Photos with Band Members

Celine Dion attended Metallica's Life Burns Faster residency in Las Vegas, headbanging during Enter Sandman and meeting the band backstage with her sons, marking her continued return to live performances ahead of her Paris residency.

Celine Dion recently made a striking appearance at the Sphere in Las Vegas to witness Metallica's performance, marking a memorable evening for the iconic pop star who has been making waves with her own concert resurgence.

On November 5, 2026, during the band's Life Burns Faster residency, Dion was spotted enthusiastically enjoying the show, showcasing a side of her personality that contrasts with the polished ballads she is best known for. As Metallica launched into their 1991 global hit Enter Sandman, Dion was seen throwing her arms in the air and headbanging along to the rhythm. She even displayed impressive air-guitar skills, fully immersing herself in the heavy metal experience.

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Family Members Attend Metallica Show

Standing nearby was her husband, René Angélil's memory honored through their sons, who were also in attendance. Eddy and Nelson Angélil, who Dion shares with her late husband, were present for the event, adding a personal and emotional layer to the night. Her husband, Daniel Belhumeur, though not explicitly named in every report, was noted as being part of her inner circle supporting her return to the stage.

Following the high-energy performance, Dion took the opportunity to go backstage and meet with the members of Metallica. She connected with frontman James Hetfield, drummer Lars Ulrich, guitarist Kirk Hammett, and bassist Robert Trujillo. The singer shared a series of behind-the-scenes photographs from this exclusive encounter on her social media platforms, providing fans with a glimpse into the camaraderie between two generations of music legends.

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In her caption, Dion expressed her gratitude, writing, "Thank you James, Lars, Kirk and Rob and everyone from the Metallica organization for the warm welcome! We had such a wonderful time seeing you at the Sphere. We absolutely loved the show.

Celine Dion Meets Metallica Members

" The photos included a group shot of Dion posing with her sons and the band, as well as more intimate images, such as a playful moment with bassist Trujillo and a black-and-white snapshot of her engaging in conversation with Hetfield. This interaction highlights her genuine appreciation for the band, which is not a new phenomenon for the singer.

Dion's passion for heavy metal has been well-documented over the years, revealing a deeper musical diversity beyond her status as a powerhouse vocalist. Earlier this year, she shared a selection of songs from her personal playlists that included Metallica tracks, further solidifying her fandom. Beyond her personal tastes, Dion is also highly experienced in the world of long-running concert residencies.

Dion Announces Paris Concert Residency

She previously headlined two celebrated runs at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas between 2011 and 2019, establishing herself as a premier live act in the city. Her current endeavor marks a significant milestone in her career, as she prepares for her first full-length concert series in more than six years. Dion is set to open a 26-show residency at the Plenitude Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, with her first performance scheduled for September 12, 2026.

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This series represents a major step in her return to live music after she publicly revealed her health challenges in December 2022. While Metallica's fall 2026 run wrapped up in early November, their residency is scheduled to continue into January 2027, extending through March, keeping the Las Vegas venue busy with top-tier entertainment alongside Dion's upcoming European tour dates.