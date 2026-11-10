Céline Dion head bangs with Jack Black at Metallica concert in the Sphere

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer, 58, and her sons, 16, showed off their heavy metal side at one of Metallica’s recent concerts in Las Vegas.

A fan video that went viral showed Dion dancing and playing air guitar as the legendary heavy metal band performed on stage. Just a few feet away, Black vigorously nodded his head and pointed his fingers in the air in time with the music.

, attended the concert with his college best friend Ben to celebrate their 51st birthdays. The pair weren’t too shocked to see Black thrashing in the stands, but Dion?

Also read You Need to See Céline Dion Rocking Out to Metallica

“I was really surprised to see Céline Dion like really, really into this concert,” Zirkle tells TODAY.com. The fan reaction to his video showing the unlikely duo sharing a love of Metallica has been “a lot of fun,” Zirkle adds. One fan commented, “I was so focused on Jack Black I totally almost missed Celine Dion. A sentence I never thought I’d say.

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”shared images from the Metallica show “Thank you James, Lars, Kirk and Robert and everyone from the @Metallica organization for the warm welcome! We had such a wonderful time seeing you at the Sphere. We absolutely loved the show,” she wrote, adding a devil horn hand gesture emoji.

After the “My Heart Will Go On” singer shared that Metallica was her son Eddy’s “favorite” band, she did Metallica’s initial series of dates for its “Life Burns Faster” residency at Sphere ran from Oct. 1 through Nov. 7.