Celine Dion Extends Paris Comeback with New 2027 Dates

Celine Dion has announced new dates for her Paris comeback in 2027, delighting fans who missed out on tickets. The singer, 58, will perform on May 8, May 12, May 14, May 15, May 19, May 21, May 22, May 26, May 28, and May 29. The extension sparked a sea of delighted comments from fans, preparing for another round of battles to land a ticket.

Celine Dion has revealed she is extending her Paris comeback with new dates in 2027, delighting the thousands of fans who missed out on tickets.

The singer, 58, announced in April she would be returning to the stage for a string of concerts in France, after fans feared they would never see her perform again due to her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. The original run of shows at the Paris La Défense Arena sparked a huge rush from fans to try and bag a ticket, with around nine million registering for the pre-sale alone.

And while some were devastated to miss out on a spot at the shows, Celine has now shared she will be adding a new run of dates to her comeback in May 2027. The hitmaker posted a glamorous video to announce the news, along with the caption: New dates just added, get ready for Paris 2027! Visit CelineDion.com for more information.

Along with her planned run of shows in September and October, Celine is now set to perform on May 8, May 12, May 14, May 15, May 19, May 21, May 22, May 26, May 28, and May 29. Celine Dion has revealed she is extending her Paris comeback with new dates in 2027, delighting the thousands of fans who missed out on tickets The extension sparked a sea of delighted comments from fans, including: Good luck to everyone for this unexpected second round!!!

Celine in Paris clap 2!!! I was unsuccessful but I'm going to keep trying for the Queen! And here we go again; We'll see you in October Celine! Can't wait for girls trip.

After a record-breaking nine million fans registered for early access, not everyone was able to secure tickets. As devastated fans took to social media to share their upset at missing out, others fortunate enough to bag tickets have already started attempting to resell them. According to Ticketmaster, it is not possible to resell tickets for any of the shows using their established portal. They said: Right now it's not possible to resell your tickets for this event.

Resell may become available at a certain point, in which case we will update this information accordingly. AXS, who also provides ticketing for Celine's concerts, also say resale is not currently available.

The singer announced in April she would be returning to the stage after fans feared they would never seen her perform again due to her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome While some were devastated to miss out on a spot at the shows, Celine has now shared she will be adding a new run of dates to her comeback in May 2027 The extension sparked a sea of delighted comments from fans, preparing for another round of battles to land a ticket Céline Dion's Paris residency dates: Saturday, September 12 Wednesday, September 16 Friday, September 18 Saturday, September 19 Wednesday, September 23 Friday, September 25 Saturday, September 26 Wednesday, September 30 Friday, October 2 Saturday, October 3 Wednesday, October 7 Friday, October 9 Saturday, October 10 Wednesday, October 14 Friday, October 16 Saturday, October 17 Saturday May 8 Wednesday May 12 Friday May 14 Saturday May 15 Wednesday May 19 Friday May 21 Saturday May 22 Wednesday May 26 Friday May 28 Saturday May 29 Taking to social media, one poster wrote on X: I got 4 CELINE DION tickets for September 12 at Paris La Défense Arena.

My cousin got for the family without informing the rest leaving us with double and we want to get rid of them if you or anyone is interested hit me up in DM. Another said: I've got 4 Celine Dion tickets for sale in Paris Sep 19 in Paris France ... Sec 103 front Row seats and I'm letting them go for €90 each. PIs DM if interested.

I have 3x presale Celine Dion tickets for 12th September, 2026 at PARIS LA DEFENSE ARENA Live in France Dm if you're interested, said another apparent fan. Another penned: I'm looking to get rid of 4x tickets for CELINE DION PARIS 2026. Sources have claimed that these shows will be a 'final farewell' for Celine, with even her long-standing PR team kept in the dark about the residency, until posts featuring her lyrics began to appear in Paris.

Determined to return to the stage once more, Celine was quietly rehearsing at her home in Las Vegas and a recording studio at The Palms Resort. Detailed plans have been put in place to look after the singer's health, with Celine only performing on Wednesdays and Saturdays to ensure she has enough rest. The Sun also reported she has to have physiotherapy between the concerts, while insurers want full medical checks before and during her residency.

A source told the publication: The whole world is willing Celine on but it's fair to say everyone will be holding their breath until the moment she takes to the stage in September. Celine is a trooper. She has told many of those around her over recent years that the fans inspire her and they are everything to her





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