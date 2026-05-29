Celine Dion Biopic Series 'Growing Up Dion' Gets Green Light from Family

A new television series chronicling Celine Dion's early life and rise to fame has been approved by her family and is in development at Diamant Rouge Entertainment.

Celine Dion , the legendary singer whose voice became iconic through James Cameron's Titanic and its timeless theme song My Heart Will Go On , is set to be the subject of a new television biopic series.

LA's Diamant Rouge Entertainment is developing the project, which has received the family's blessing and will be produced by Dion's brother, Jacques Dion. The working title is Growing Up Dion. The series will draw inspiration from the novel Dion, A Family Saga, written by Dion's nephew, Jimmy. Zoë Green, known for her work on Sirens and Carnival Row, has been appointed as the showrunner.

The narrative will focus on Dion's childhood in Quebec, her upbringing in a large, music-loving household with 14 siblings, and her profound bond with her mother. Jacques Dion shared that the series captures the spirit, struggles, and love of their family. While details about the lead actress remain pending, the project aims to authentically portray the singer's early years.

Despite Dion's recent battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, she is planning a comeback concert in Paris later this year, marking her first headline show since her performance at the 2024 Olympics. The biopic signifies a major television adaptation celebrating the formative journey of one of music's most powerful voices





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Celine Dion Biopic Television Series Growing Up Dion Dion Family Jacques Dion Zoë Green My Heart Will Go On Quebec Stiff Person Syndrome Comeback Paris Concert

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