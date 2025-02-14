Céline Assimon Steps Down as CEO of De Beers Jewellers

Céline Assimon, the CEO of De Beers Jewellers, is leaving her position after successfully leading the brand's transformation into a design-led luxury company. She will be pursuing a new opportunity outside of the De Beers group later this year.

Céline Assimon, the CEO of De Beers Jewellers , is stepping down from her position after a successful tenure that saw the brand repositioned as a design-led luxury marque. Assimon's departure will take place at the end of February 2025, marking a significant change for the company. She will be pursuing a new opportunity outside of the De Beers group later this year.

De Beers expressed gratitude for Assimon's contributions, highlighting her role in expanding the creative product portfolio, building a global brand presence, and laying the groundwork for the launch of its flagship store in Paris. The company praised Assimon for successfully repositioning De Beers Jewellers as a design-led luxury brand. This was achieved through the expansion of the brand's creative product portfolio in core collections and high jewelry. Assimon also played a crucial role in establishing the jeweler's global brand presence. She cultivated relationships with leading market partners and laid the foundation for the opening of the Rue de la Paix flagship store in Paris, slated for the fourth quarter of 2025. The flagship store will occupy a recently renovated building, further solidifying De Beers' commitment to its luxury positioning.De Beers also acknowledged Assimon's work in revamping the brand's look and feel, which will be unveiled in a new advertising campaign launching later this month. Assimon initially joined De Beers Jewellers in 2017, taking on the additional role of CEO of the De Beers Forevermark brand in 2021. She held this position until March 2024. Prior to De Beers, Assimon served as CEO of the Swiss jeweler De Grisogono and held various positions across sales, marketing, and merchandising at renowned brands like Piaget and Louis Vuitton. This extensive experience in the luxury goods sector proved invaluable during her time at De Beers. The search for Assimon's successor is currently underway, and the company is confident in finding a leader who will continue to drive De Beers Jewellers' success





