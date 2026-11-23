Celia San Miguel reveals top holiday gift picks including Aestura skincare, Design.Me hair kits, and GreenPan appliances with exclusive Black Friday discounts.

Lifestyle influencer Celia San Miguel has unveiled a curated selection of holiday beauty, wellness, and gift recommendations featuring high-demand products from Aestura, Design.Me, and GreenPan.

The comprehensive guide highlights exclusive discounts such as thirty percent off Design.Me starter kits and fifty-dollar savings on the GreenPan FrostPro ice cream maker through November 25.

Also read Operation Homefront helps 500 San Diego military families with holiday groceries and gift cards

Skincare Essentials and Fragrance

AESTURA ATOBARRIER365 Cream serves as a rich facial moisturizer engineered to support and restore the skin barrier for optimal hydration.

Complementing the cream is the AESTURA ATOBARRIER365 Cream Mist, a hydrating facial spray designed for convenient application throughout the day even over existing makeup.

Fragrance collector Trevor joins the showcase with three scents from a collection inspired by the American West featuring distinctive notes in Open Sky, Wild Sage, and Free Rein.

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Each fragrance comes in a sculptural bottle modeled after the American Morgan horse and retails at thirty-eight dollars per unit at Walmart, Walmart.com, Stetson.com, ScentBeauty.com, JCPenney, and CVS.

Wellness Routine and Hair Care

Wellness enthusiasts can incorporate Live Conscious Beyond Collagen into their daily routine using an unflavored supplement that contains five types of collagen, biotin, and vitamin C.

Marketed to support skin, hair, nails, and joint health, the product comes in both powder form and single-serving stick packs available for forty-seven dollars.

Celia San Miguel recommends adding the powder to morning coffee since it dissolves easily without altering the flavor of the beverage.

Design.Me offers Holiday Starter Kits priced at twenty-seven dollars thirty cents down from thirty-nine dollars for volume hydration and shine options.

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Festive stocking stuffers include DESIGN.ME Hair Ornaments ranging from eight dollars forty cents to fourteen dollars featuring mini hair care and styling products at thirty percent off during the Early Black Friday sale.

Creative Gifts and Kitchen Appliances

Clixo provides flexible magnetic building toys priced between fourteen dollars ninety-nine cents and two hundred dollars plus to encourage creative play and hands-on exploration for children.

Home cooks can utilize the GreenPan FrostPro 16-in-1 Ice Cream Gelato and Frozen Drink Maker which typically retails at two hundred ninety-nine dollars down from three hundred ninety-nine dollars.

Through November twenty-five customers can apply code AUSTIN50 at checkout to receive an additional fifty-dollar discount on the sale price of this versatile frozen treat maker.

These selections span beauty essentials wellness favorites and fun gifts for kids and home cooks offering options for nearly everyone on a holiday shopping list.

Readers seeking more holiday inspiration beauty finds and lifestyle recommendations can visit SickaThanAverage.com and follow Celia San Miguel on Instagram for additional updates.