Actor Celia Imrie expresses disappointment that Mikey Madison did not sufficiently acknowledge Pamela Adlon's role in launching her career on Better Things during a recent podcast appearance.

Actor Celia Imrie has publicly expressed her disappointment regarding her former co-star Mikey Madison for failing to adequately acknowledge Pamela Adlon's pivotal role in launching Madison's acting career. Speaking during an episode of Jessie Ware's Table Manners podcast, the 74-year-old Calendar Girls star stated she was slightly cross with the Better Things actress, who is now 27, for what she perceives as a lack of gratitude toward her mentor.

The Core Dispute Over Career Origins

Imrie, who plays the grandmother Phil in the acclaimed television series Better Things, highlighted that Madison did not give proper credit to Adlon, who created and starred in the show. Adlon, now 60, developed the series in which Madison portrays Max, the granddaughter to Imrie's character and the daughter to Adlon's character Sam. The show, which ran for five seasons from 2019 to 2022, served as a critical launchpad for Madison, who began her role at age 15. This foundational work preceded her casting in the Scream franchise and her eventual Academy Award win for Best Actress for the 2024 film Anora.

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Imrie's Direct Comments on Madison's Omission

During her podcast conversation, Imrie recalled a specific interaction with director Quentin Tarantino that underscores the visibility Madison achieved through the show. Imrie explained that she approached Tarantino, who recognized her immediately from Better Things, and he remarked on the dynamic between their characters. Imrie noted that this recognition cemented the show's impact on her career trajectory. She stated clearly that she was sad Madison did not give Pamela Adlon more credit, emphasizing that Adlon discovered her and provided the platform for her subsequent success in Hollywood.

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Stakeholder Perspectives and Past Statements

While Imrie voiced her criticism, past statements from Madison suggest a different perspective on her relationship with the show and its creators. In a 2022 interview, Madison described Better Things as her college, film school, and acting school. She noted that she was totally dedicated to the show for seven years and hoped to continue her career by doing things that scared her. Madison was primarily trying to savour the last moments of the series, indicating a deep personal and professional investment in the production. Imrie herself has previously expressed how lucky she felt to secure the role early in her career, citing great chemistry with Adlon.

Recent Incidents and Upcoming Appearances

Despite her criticism of Madison, Imrie is scheduled to present the Film Actress award to Madison at Harper's Bazaar's Women of the Year ceremony on November 5. However, she chose to record the Table Manners podcast prior to this event. Additionally, Imrie shared a separate anecdote about being mistaken for a prostitute and nearly arrested by U.S. police in Fresno, California. She described a mix-up with a boarded-up hotel that left her and friend Fidelis Morgan wandering at night, leading to a tense interaction with law enforcement before the situation was resolved.