Celia Imrie and Joan Collins Attend The Casting Directors' Luncheon at Corinthia Hotel London

Actresses Celia Imrie and Joan Collins, 93 and 73 respectively, looked incredibly youthful as they attended The Casting Directors' Luncheon at Corinthia Hotel London.

Actresses Celia Imrie and Joan Collins , 93 and 73 respectively, looked incredibly youthful as they attended The Casting Directors' Luncheon at Corinthia Hotel London . The event, hosted by Kate Lenahan and Antony Rush in collaboration with Jimmy Choo, saw the pair pose up a storm in their stylish outfits.

Celia Imrie wore a black-and-white suit, while Joan Collins opted for a black midi dress layered with a polka dot jacket. The actresses were joined by other stars, including Marisa Berenson, Tom Sturridge, and James Norton. The event was a celebration of the casting directors' work, and it seemed to be a successful one, with many attendees looking stylish and glamorous. In related news, Joan Collins recently attended the M&S rosé launch, where she looked every inch the Hollywood legend.

She was joined by her husband Percy Gibson and was seen enjoying a glass of rosé and posing for photos. The event was a celebration of the launch of 'rosé season' ahead of the first May Bank holiday. Joan Collins spoke about the wine, saying 'Rosé season has arrived, though I've never been one to need permission to pour a glass...

Who needs the South of France when you can simply glide into your local M&S Foodhall and find the finest rosé right there? You don't need a Riviera postcode, just impeccable taste... preferably chilled.

' The actress also spoke about her views on weight loss, saying she would 'never dream' of using weight-loss drugs because of the 'disastrous' effects on people's looks. She believes that people who want to lose a few pounds should simply 'cut down' instead of relying on medication. M&S is forecasting a pink Summer, with a bottle of rosé sold every 2 seconds during peak period.

The company's winemaker, Belinda Kleinig, says 'This summer, M&S is helping everyone find their perfect shade of pink, with a stunning selection of rosé wines... New wine on the block is our Lisboa Bonita Rosé from sunny Portugal - fresh and elegant, it's made for easy sipping... For picnics and summer parties, our brilliant-value Italian Rosato pouch is perfect for sharing.

Whatever summer brings, you can always rely on a glass of sunshine when you have a rosé in your hand. Cheers!





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Joan Collins and Celia Imrie Look Youthful at The Casting Directors' LuncheonJoan Collins and Celia Imrie attended The Casting Directors' Luncheon at Corinthia Hotel London, looking incredibly youthful. The event was hosted by Kate Lenahan and Antony Rush in collaboration with Jimmy Choo. Joan wore a black midi dress layered with a polka dot jacket, while Celia looked stunning in a black-and-white suit. The event also saw the presence of other notable celebrities including Roger Charteris and Dame Kristin Scott Thomas. Joan recently spoke about her stance on weight loss, saying she would 'never dream' of using weight-loss drugs because of the 'disastrous' effects on people's looks.

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