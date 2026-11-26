Celestron, Unistellar, and Vaonis offer significant discounts on smart telescopes like the StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ and Vespera 3 during the Black Friday sales event.

The 2024 Black Friday sales event has arrived, bringing substantial discounts to major players in the astronomical equipment market. Retailers are offering significant price reductions on tested telescopes, smart telescopes, and binoculars, providing a rare opportunity for enthusiasts to purchase high-quality gear at reduced rates. This guide identifies genuine deals on models tested by experts, ensuring buyers avoid artificial price inflation and secure real savings on equipment designed for both casual viewing and professional-grade astrophotography.

StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ Price History

The Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 130AZ is currently available at its lowest price of the year, marking a definitive buying opportunity for first-time stargazers. This model features a 5.1-inch aperture and utilizes an Alt-Azimuth mount paired with a smartphone dock for guided navigation via the StarSense app. While the typical retail price range sits between $420 and $450 throughout most of the calendar year, the device has maintained a standard price of $499.95 since September. The current discount allows users to access views of Saturn's rings, Jupiter's cloud bands, and deep-sky objects like the Andromeda Galaxy and Orion Nebula at a significantly reduced cost.

Also read Vaonis Vespera Pro 2 Smart Telescope Drops to $2,490 for Black Friday 2026 Deal

Nikon EYELAZ 114 Compact Telescope Savings

The Nikon EYELAZ 114 compact telescope is currently listed at its lowest price since its initial release, offering an entry point into automated astrophotography for beginners. This all-in-one system automatically locates, tracks, and stacks images of deep-space objects, producing beautiful 4K images through a quick and easy setup process. Although the discount is modest and the item is not explicitly labeled as a Black Friday deal, the price drop represents a departure from its standard $699 recommended retail price. The telescope's compact design and portability make it an ideal choice for capturing stunning celestial imagery without the complexity of traditional mount adjustments.

Unistellar eVscope 2 And Odyssey Pro Discounts

Unistellar has reduced prices on two of its flagship smart telescopes, catering to both advanced users seeking upgrades and those preferring wide-field imaging. The eVscope 2 features a 114mm aperture and a 450mm focal length, equipped with an electronic Nikon-produced eyepiece that provides an immersive viewing experience for faint and small deep-sky objects. Simultaneously, the Unistellar Odyssey Pro, which boasts an 85mm aperture and a 320mm focal length, has seen a price reduction. The Odyssey Pro is optimized for wider objects like galaxies and nebulae, and includes a Nikon eyepiece that displays image stacking progress, benefiting users who prefer viewing directly through the instrument rather than relying solely on the companion app.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vaonis Vespera 3 Premium Deal Analysis

The Vaonis Vespera 3 is currently positioned as the most affordable premium smart telescope on the market, with Black Friday pricing making it an even more attractive investment. This device utilizes a new apochromatic quadruplet optical design that eliminates chromatic aberration and field curvature, ensuring excellent clarity even under urban sky conditions. The Vespera 3 features a 50mm aperture, a 245mm focal length, and a native image resolution of 8.3 megapixels, which can be extended to 24 megapixels using the covalENS mosaic mode. Additional features include a massive 11-hour battery life and built-in multi-night capture capabilities, solidifying its value proposition for serious amateur astronomers.

Beginner Newtonian Reflector Value Proposition

For families and novice astronomers seeking a traditional optical experience, a 4.5-inch Newtonian reflector telescope remains a strong candidate for general sky scanning and planetary observation. This model includes a 20mm eyepiece for wide-field views and a 10mm eyepiece for detailed inspection of the Moon and Saturn's rings. Although the Equatorial mount requires initial tinkerings to master, this skill ultimately simplifies the tracking of celestial objects across the sky compared to simpler Alt-Azimuth mounts. This telescope serves as an accessible entry point for whole families to enjoy the night sky, providing a mechanical understanding of astronomy that complements modern smart telescope technology.