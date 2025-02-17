Celestial Highlights for the Week: Venus at Its Brightest and the 'Rival of Mars'

This week's celestial highlights include Venus shining brightly after sunset, a Last-Quarter Moon leading to moonless nights, and the chance to spot Antares, the brightest star in Scorpius, alongside the moon.

Each Monday, I pick out North America’s celestial highlights for the week ahead (which also applies to northern hemisphere mid-northern latitudes). To the moon rising alongside the “rival of Mars,” here’s everything you need to know about stargazing and astronomy this week: Venus will be the brightest it gets above the western horizon after sunset. Venus has been shrinking to a crescent as it gets closer to Earth, and today, just 23% of it is lit.

Despite that—and because of both its closeness and its reflective cloud cover—it will today shine at a brilliant magnitude of -4.6. Today, we will see a Last-Quarter (or Third-Quarter) Moon, which will appear half-illuminated and rise around midnight. The moon’s rising and setting times shift later by about 50 minutes each night, which means this weekend will feature moonless nights. We're about to enter a fine period for stargazing. Look to the southeast horizon from about 3:00 a.m. local time through dawn to see a waning gibbous moon appearing to be about half a degree from Antares, the brightest star in the constellation of Scorpius. Antares will be above the moon. If you have a keen eye, look for the hypergiant star Paikauhale below the moon. Both stars are in Scorpius. Antares is a red supergiant star 12 times the sun's mass, one of the biggest stars we know of. Distinctly orangey-red to the observer (primarily through binoculars) and known as the “rival of Mars” because of its ruddy color and because Mars passes it closely every 26 months. If you put it in the solar system, it would reach almost as far as where Jupiter orbits





ForbesTech / 🏆 318. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

VENUS MOON ANTA RES SCORPIUS Astronomy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Celestial Highlights for the Week: Moon Meets Planets and StarsThis week's celestial events feature a crescent moon shining brightly near Venus and Saturn, a waxing gibbous moon passing through the Pleiades star cluster, and a 93%-lit moon positioned between Mars and Pollux. Venus, despite being less than 50%-lit, will appear brighter as it approaches Earth.

Read more »

February's Celestial Show: Venus at its Brightest, Snow Moon Rises, and Jupiter and Mars ShineThis month, the night sky offers a stunning display of celestial wonders, with Venus at its peak brilliance, the Snow Moon illuminating the darkness, and Jupiter and Mars adding their grandeur to the cosmic canvas.

Read more »

See A Crescent Moon Beside Venus And ‘Groundhog Day: The Night Sky This WeekEach Monday, I pick out North America’s celestial highlights for the week ahead (which also apply to mid-northern latitudes in the northern hemisphere).

Read more »

Big Ten Basketball: Separation Week Highlights Conference RaceThis article analyzes the results from a crucial week in the Big Ten basketball conference, highlighting the key takeaways and the shifting landscape of the playoff race.

Read more »

Exploring Venus with Electrolysis: A Revolutionary Approach to Balloon MissionsDr. Michael Hecht and his team at MIT propose the EVE (Exploring Venus with Electrolysis) project, a potential game-changer for Venus exploration. EVE leverages the principles of MOXIE, the Mars Oxygen ISRU Experiment, to address the limitations of traditional balloon missions. Utilizing solid oxide electrolysis (SOE) to generate oxygen and carbon monoxide from Venus's carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere, EVE aims to provide an unlimited supply of buoyant gases and electricity, eliminating the need for heavy batteries and addressing the challenges of Venus's long night cycle. This innovative approach could pave the way for more extended and ambitious Venus exploration missions.

Read more »

New York Fashion Week: Highlights from the Fall-Winter 2025 runwaysThe Fall-Winter season, featuring Calvin Klein and Thom Browne, marks a series of debuts, returns and decisive shake-ups for American designers.

Read more »