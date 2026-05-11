Celebs recycling their wedding gowns: celebrity red carpet fashion

The trend of celebrities re-wearing their wedding gowns has become increasingly popular, with numerous A-listers choosing to give their posh frocks a second life on the red carpet.

Bridal attire is officially back in fashion - with celebs recycling their own gowns. Over the years, numerous famous faces have re-styled their wedding gown s for red carpet occasions, giving their bridal numbers the chance to shine in the spotlight once again.

Celebrities like Emily Blunt and Roxy Horner have done so, wearing their pricey dresses to high-profile events. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla 20 years on from her wedding showcased her timeless style by re-wearing her wedding outfit during a visit to the Italian Parliament with King Charles





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Celebrities Wedding Gown Recycling Red Carpet Fashion Anna Valentine

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Celebs recycling their wedding gowns: celebrity red carpet fashionThe trend of celebrities re-wearing their wedding gowns has become increasingly popular, with numerous A-listers choosing to give their posh frocks a second life on the red carpet.

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