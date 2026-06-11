Celebrity Watch: Taylor Swift, Ben Stiller, and More Attend NBA Finals Game 4

Taylor Swift, Ben Stiller, and other celebrities attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks.

Swift, who owns multiple properties in New York City, and fiancé Travis Kelce, a veteran tight end for the Chiefs, reportedly shelled out about $1 million for two tickets to Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks .

The couple also attended Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals series between the Knicks and the Cavaliers in Cleveland last month. New York completed a four-game sweep of Cleveland. Taylor Swift walks on the court to her seat wearing a shirt that says 'Stevie Knicks' and greets actress Christine Taylor and her husband Ben Stiller before the start of NBA Finals Game 4 on June 10, 2026.

Filmmaker Spike Lee, left, and actor Ben Stiller watch warm ups prior to Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in New York. Knicks diehards — comedian Tracy Morgan, director Spike Lee, and actors Ben Stiller and Timothée Chalamet, along with girlfriend Kylie Jenner — all were in attendance.

Celebrity row regulars, actress Mariska Hargitay, rappers Fat Joe and Jadakiss, late night host Jimmy Fallon, actor Steve Schirripa, actress Edie Falco and actor Micheal J. Fox, occupied their usual courtside seats. Giants’ quarterback Jaxson Dart, backup Jameis Winston, running back Tyrone Tracy, running back Cam Skattebo, receiver Odell Beckham, tight end Theo Johnson and former two-time Super Bowl champ with Big Blue, Lawrence Taylor, were all there, as well as Jets owner Woody Johnson.

Other notable celebs in attendance included Hailey Bieber, Adam Sandler, Tate McRae, Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Liam Neeson, Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, Matthew Modine, Julianne Moore, Jimmy Fallon and Jerry Seinfeld. Ben Stiller, left, takes selfie with a fan prior to Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in New York.

The heightened security measures that were in place outside of MSG for Monday’s Game 3 — when President Donald Trump attended and sat in a suite with Knicks owner James Dolan — rolled over to Game 4, the New York Police Department Fans were instructed to leave their bags at home and arrive early to be screened in the secure zone, which was set up around the arena. The watch party for Game 4 outside of MSG was a ticketed event with only one entrance and no reentry.

The rematch of the 1999 finals, a 4-1 series win by the Spurs, has New Yorkers celebrating all over the city — with some contributing to chaos fueled by the rivalry





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NBA Finals Game 4 San Antonio Spurs New York Knicks Taylor Swift Ben Stiller Celebrity Watch Chaos Fueled By The Rivalry Rematch Of The 1999 Finals

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