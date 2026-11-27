A wild turkey nicknamed “Deathwish” was hit by a car in Sacramento in the Land Park neighborhood on Nov. 24 and was transported to a local shelter for treatment.

known for blocking traffic and chasing cars down the street in the Land Park neighborhood, was hit by a vehicle Nov. 24, while doing his “usual routine,” according to a post from“For those who haven’t heard, our resident celebrity, Taylor Tom Trevor Deathwish Turkey, has officially been relocated,” the post read.

“Last night, while doing his usual routine of blocking traffic in the middle of the road, he was sadly hit by a car. ”“We immediately called 311, and Front Street Animal Shelter stepped in to safely transport him for treatment,” the post read.

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“While we’re hoping he makes a full recovery and gets released back into the wild, his days of ruling our block are likely over. ”The market also wanted to make it clear the big Tom turkey was actually getting “medical care” and had not been “stuffed for dinner! ”4 Front Street Animal Shelter transports Taylor Tom Trevor Deathwish Turkey for treatment after the bird was hit by a car.