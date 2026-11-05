Celebrity Traitors Finale Draws Record 11.2 Million Viewers

The Celebrity Traitors finale attracted a record 11.2 million viewers as Romesh Ranganathan and Sebastian Croft won the £83,000 prize, while behind-the-scenes drama regarding NDAs and cancelled content unfolds.

The grand finale of the BBC One game show Celebrity Traitors concluded on Friday night, securing a record-breaking audience of 11.2 million viewers. This figure represents the largest UK overnight and consolidated television audience recorded for the year 2026. The high-stakes competition, which tests the deceitful skills of celebrity contestants, finished with a dramatic conclusion that outperformed the 2025 series finale.

Champions Claim £83,000 Prize Fund

Comedian Romesh Ranganathan and actor musician Sebastian 'Bash' Croft were crowned the victors of the series. The duo split the £83,000 prize pot equally, with each receiving £41,500 to donate to their selected charities. Ranganathan selected the Refugee Council, while Croft chose Choose Love to receive his winnings. Their victory came after a tense game where they successfully navigated the deception of the Traitor team.

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Rivals Maya Jama and King Kenny Banished

Maya Jama and King Kenny were identified as the final Traitors before the conclusion. Jama narrowly missed winning the entire game when she was banished during the finale episode. The Love Island host had been part of the Traitor group alongside King Kenny and James Acaster. Acaster revealed his true identity under stress during the Thursday episode, which accelerated the elimination process for the remaining Faithful players.

Behind-Scenes Conflicts and NDA Violations

Off-screen tensions have emerged regarding a promised tell-all podcast featuring comedian Joanne McNally. McNally was banished by her fellow Faithfuls just before the final rounds. Her planned special episode of the podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, hosted by Vogue Williams, has been cancelled due to strict non-disclosure agreements. Producer Joe Attewell confirmed that the recorded content violated the contract McNally signed with the BBC before filming at Ardross Castle.

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Maya Jama Shares Castle Secrets on Social Media

Former Traitor Maya Jama revealed on Instagram that contestants broke strict alcohol rationing rules to pass the time. The BBC enforces a limit of one drink per night, despite filming often extending into the early morning hours. Jama admitted that she and her friend Joanne McNally drank their allocated portions for other contestants to focus on the game. Jama also noted that much of her bonding with McNally was excluded from the broadcast due to strict editing for plot relevance.

Viewers React to Final Outcome and Record Ratings

Despite receiving mixed critical reviews describing the ending as underwhelming, the public response was overwhelmingly positive. The 11.6 million peak viewership demonstrates the show's enduring popularity. Fans praised Ranganathan and Croft for their strategic gameplay against Jama and Kenny. The record ratings indicate a significant increase in engagement compared to previous years, solidifying the series as a major television event.