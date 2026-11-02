Celebrity Suicide Claim Blocks Sex Abuse Injunction Hearing

A High Court judge decides if a celebrity's fear of suicide prevents the publication of serious sexual abuse allegations against him.

A well-known celebrity is waiting to learn if a High Court injunction preventing the publication of sexual abuse claims will be granted. The individual has made the 'unprecedented' argument that he will 'very likely' take his own life if the allegations are made public. He is seeking an injunction against ITN and The Guardian newspaper to stop them revealing allegations of 'inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities with a large number of girls and young women'.

Mr Justice Nicklin will give his decision at London's High Court on Tuesday afternoon. During a two-day trial last week, the court heard the media outlets had spoken to more than 100 people, including 30 first-hand witnesses. These individuals claimed the celebrity 'abused his status' to target girls and young women over a number of years.

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Human Rights Defense Strategy

The celebrity is not claiming the stories would breach his right to privacy, as celebrities have done previously. Instead, the man claimed they would endanger his life and expose him to inhumane or degrading punishment under Articles 2 and 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights. The court heard the man, named only as PPT, strongly denied the allegations. He also feared he would be subject to 'trial by media'.

Legal Team Claims Panic Response

Sara Mansoori KC, for the celebrity, said that when he was told about the claims in May his 'body language completely changed'. He went into a state of 'extreme panic' after receiving the notification from the journalists. Ms Mansoori stated that he started saying that he wanted to kill himself and would seek to do so. She argued that publication of these allegations would lead to a very substantial increase in suicidal ideation and suicidal acts on the part of the claimant.

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Ms Mansoori revealed that the celebrity attempted suicide in May when he was first notified of the defendants' intention to publish. He attempted it again in July, on that occasion absconding from secure hospital to do so. She accused the media outlets of being determined to publish the stories 'regardless of whether he dies or spends months in psychiatric detainment'. She said they wish to publish allegations of wrongdoing about him which he denies. She added that the evidence is clear will highly likely lead to the death of, or psychological injury to, him.

Ms Mansoori challenged the media's assertion that they have a duty to publish because it's substantially in the public interest. She argued their assessment of the public interest is wrong. A newspaper does not have the right to publish information at the cost of an individual being killed or maimed. She stated the only way the outcome wouldn't be fatal is if the claimant is locked up and prevented from taking his own life.

Media Outlets Reject Suicide Argument

Gavin Millar KC, for the media outlets, described PPT's argument as 'unprecedented'. He warned it risked dragging the courts into 'assessing the causes of suicidal ideation, which are for professionals and not for a judge'. He said the celebrity's contention is that if the allegations are published he will commit suicide. He argued the state's duty requires this court to restrain from publishing them.

Mr Millar asserted that if the state owes a duty to PPT, it is discharged by NHS mental health services and practitioners. He stated the obligation falls on the hospital to keep him safe, and that's that. He added that the journalists' research suggested the celebrity had 'abused his power...to prey on young women for sexual purposes over an extended period'. He claimed the celebrity would make a valuable contribution to a debate of public importance about men using their power to be able to misconduct themselves against women.

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Imminent Court Decision Expected

Mr Justice Nicklin is due to give his decision during a hearing at 2pm on Tuesday. The outcome of this hearing will determine whether the media can proceed with publishing the allegations or if the injunction remains in place. The case highlights the complex intersection of free press, public interest, and an individual's right to life.