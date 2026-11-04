Celebrity Stylist Jay Small Shares Top Drugstore Beauty Essentials

Trichologist Jay Small reveals his trusted drugstore picks for hair care and oral hygiene, including a five-star styling product and charcoal toothpaste.

Trichologist and celebrity hairstylist Jay Small, co-founder of Arey, has shared his most trusted affordable beauty staples with Strategist beauty writer Krista Bennett DeMaio. Small relies on these specific drugstore products for both his personal routine and his professional work with high-profile clients.

The Definitive Hair Styling Solution

Small identifies a specific classic hair product as his absolute go-to, praising its versatility for eight-hour shoots where he frequently changes hairstyles. He emphasizes that the product allows him to manipulate his hair with his hands without ever achieving a stiff or crunchy texture, a critical feature for maintaining a natural look during long events.

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The styling aid features a nostalgic fragrance that Small associates with memories of his mother, adding an emotional layer to its practical appeal. He notes that the product is safe for all ages, buying it for everyone from his ten-year-old daughter to his hair assistants.

He contrasts this affordable option favorably against expensive tools like Mason Pearsons brushes, noting that clients often do not respect premium items. This drugstore choice, however, withstands improper handling without damaging the hair, making it a reliable workhorse for any stylist.

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Dental Hygiene and Winter Care

Small, who identifies as a dendrite and prioritizes oral hygiene due to past dental treatments, relies on Dessert Essence Tea Tree Oil floss. He explains that cavities often begin between teeth rather than on the surface, making this waxed floss essential for reaching those areas effectively.

The floss contains tea tree oil to stimulate the gums and feels super clean after use. Small prefers the waxed texture over ribbon floss because it cleans without damaging the gum line, despite the ribbon sliding more easily between teeth.

For winter hair care involving static and dryness, Small uses a hand cream that absorbs quickly. He notes that a small amount goes a long way in soothing dry scalp conditions during colder months. He also recommends a lavender-scented charcoal toothpaste from Target for its 48-hour protection claims and morning freshness.

Family Favorites and Final Thoughts

Small repurchases soft hair accessories constantly for his daughter, praising their stretch and gentleness. He views these items as essential for maintaining hair health in younger users.

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Strategist focuses on surfacing expert recommendations across the e-commerce landscape. Small's selections highlight how professional-grade results can be achieved through affordable, accessible products found in standard drugstores.