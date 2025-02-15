Celebrity Style This Week: From Leather Jackets to Playful Layering

See the best dressed celebrities this week, including Aweng Ade-Chuol, Colman Domingo, Jenna Lyons, Paloma Elsesser, Bruna Pessoa, and Jasmine Walker, as they rocked stylish outfits at various events in New York City.

This week saw a flurry of fashionable events in New York City, with celebrities stepping out in stunning outfits. Model Aweng Ade-Chuol captivated attention at the Mert Alas St. Valentine Party with Seventy One Gin Cocktails at Clemente Bar, sporting a gorgeous coat and a Luar purse. Actor Colman Domingo, known for his impeccable style, shone at the launch of the men’s Chevron campaign with David Yurman and brand ambassador Michael B.

Jordan, inspiring us with a sleek leather jacket instead of a traditional blazer. Jenna Lyons, a fashion icon, showcased the art of layering at the Flamingo Estate x Bloomingdale’s carousel celebration. Other notable appearances include Paloma Elsesser’s playful two-piece ensemble at her pre-NYFW celebration with CFDA Cares and Bruna Pessoa’s bold all-black look with a vibrant purple lip at the ESSX x Ann Demeulemeester party. We also admired the textured dress worn by Jasmine Walker at the PDPAOLA dinner with Naomi Elizée.





TheCut / 🏆 720. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Celebrity Style Fashion Events New York Fashion Week NYC Fashion Trends

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Harlem’ Season Three Red Carpet Premiere: Meagan Good, Grace Byers & More Celebrity Style [PHOTOS]'Harlem' season three held its premiere in New York City, featuring Meagan Good, Tracy Oliver, Grace Byers and more. See photos.

Read more »

Celebrity Style on a Budget: Affordable Lookalikes from Target, Walmart, and MoreThis article highlights celebrity fashion trends and offers affordable alternatives from retailers like Target, Walmart, and others. It features tips on replicating looks from stars like Taylor Swift, Mindy Kaling, and Gwyneth Paltrow without breaking the bank.

Read more »

Best Celebrity Red Carpet Style Photos: Updated DailyThe can't-miss red carpet looks on your favorite stars from the week's biggest events including Brooke Shields' book tour glam and Lucy Liu's elegant red carpet moment, all in one place!

Read more »

Celebrity Style at Trump's Inauguration: From Blazers to TrenchcoatsThis article covers the fashion choices of various celebrities who attended Donald Trump's inauguration, highlighting their outfits and presence at the event.

Read more »

40 Celebrity-Inspired Knotless Braid Ideas for Your Next Protective StyleJamie Wilson is a New York-based beauty writer and editor. In her prior role, Wilson was beauty editor at Harper’s Bazaar, writing both print and digital features, and trend stories.

Read more »

Celebrity Street Style in Aspen: Fur Coats and Après-Ski FlairThis article explores the winter street style of celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid in Aspen, Colorado. It highlights their individual fashion choices, featuring fur coats, tailored blazers, denim, and accessories. The article also discusses the enduring appeal of fur and sustainable fashion practices.

Read more »