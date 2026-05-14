Celebrity Style: The Nude Nail Trend Takes Over

The article discusses the rise of the nude nail trend among celebrities and how it has become a popular choice for various occasions. It also mentions the benefits of nude nails, such as being practical and timeless.

The singer and actress spent some time in New York City this week to attend Netflix's 2026 Upfront event, where she spoke on stage with her costar, Brett Goldstein, to promote their new romantic comedy.

She attended the event wearing a plunging tan corset blazer with a shiny floral design and a cream, flared midi skirt with satin details. She kept the nude vibe going all the way down to her nails, which were painted with a peachy nude color and given a metallic effect with a hint of chrome powder, courtesy of her longtime manicurist.

The nude nail trend isn't exactly new, but more celebrities have been embracing the look lately over more maximalist designs. Emily Blunt wore a nude manicure while ringing in her 30th birthday over the summer. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire





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Nude Nail Trend Emily Blunt Netflix's 2026 Upfront Event Plunging Tan Corset Blazer Cream Flares Midi Skirt Shiny Floral Design Metallic Effect Chrome Powder Longtime Manicurist Marie Claire Senior Beauty Writer University Of Georgia Brooklyn Instagram Romance Novels Sunscreen

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