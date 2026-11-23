A comprehensive analysis of the fashion trends and controversies surrounding A-list celebrities in Las Vegas, featuring detailed critiques of outfits by Kim Kardashian, Nina Dobrev, and other stars.

Las Vegas transformed into a global fashion runway this past weekend as a constellation of A-list celebrities, influencers, and public figures descended upon the city for a whirlwind series of high-profile social and culinary events.

The Strip became a backdrop for intense scrutiny on style, with attendees ranging from Hollywood heavyweights to culinary icons and sports stars. While some stars managed to captivate audiences with bold and sophisticated ensembles, others faced criticism for their fashion choices, highlighting the fine line between daring innovation and sartorial missteps.

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Gordon Ramsay And Kim Kardashian Attend Las Vegas Events

The event lineup included appearances by renowned chef Gordon Ramsay and his family, actress Hannah Waddingham, and reality television mogul Kim Kardashian, who was in town to support her boyfriend, Formula One star Lewis Hamilton. Additionally, Brooklyn Beckham joined forces with world-acclaimed chefs such as Wolfgang Puck and Mario Carbone for an exclusive and glitzy culinary occasion, further cementing Las Vegas as the epicenter of glamour and luxury.

The fashion narrative was dominated by a strong preference for leather, fur, and structured silhouettes, though the execution varied wildly among attendees. Kim Kardashian, 46, generated significant debate with her first look, a vintage Dior catsuit designed by stylist Law Roach. The red latex ensemble featured a plunging neckline and lace-up pants that drew mixed reactions; some praised its racy elegance while others found it controversial, especially in light of recent social media criticism regarding her Christmas advent calendar.

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For her second appearance, Kardashian opted for a more subdued but predictable aesthetic, donning a Matrix-inspired all-black leather jumpsuit paired with pointed-toe stilettos. This look was inoffensive yet lacked the wow factor of her previous outfit. Similarly, Nina Dobrev, known for her role in The Vampire Diaries, embraced the leather trend by wearing a head-to-toe Ferragamo ensemble.

Kim Kardashian And Nina Dobrev In Leather Ensembles

However, her choice of a patent leather jacket and glossy pencil skirt, layered over a dated sheer crew-neck top, felt excessive rather than intentionally chic, with the textures clashing in a way that undermined the classic silhouette of the skirt. Her co-star Paul Wesley and his wife, Natalie Kuckenburg, chose a more relaxed approach, with Wesley in a casual T-shirt and corduroy jacket, and Kuckenburg in a satin shirt and short skirt.

Other notable fashion failures and successes emerged from the crowd, reflecting the diverse and often unpredictable nature of celebrity style. Tana Ramsay, accompanied by her husband Gordon and daughter Matilda, opted for a comfortable and informal look, sporting a brown leather jacket and black trousers with a studded crossbody clutch, a stark contrast to the maximalist vibes of others.

Venus Williams And Rei Ami Fashion Choices Reviewed

Tennis icon Venus Williams wore a color-blocked leather trench with a corset belt, a look that many felt was an overly literal interpretation of motorsport dressing, although the white embroidery subtly referenced her campaign with Gatorade focusing on women in sports science. On the other hand, South Korean-American rapper Rei Ami struggled with a texturally confusing outfit that paired a burgundy bustier jacket with a black faux-fur collar, frayed denim cutoffs, and fishnet stockings, resulting in an awkward mix-and-match aesthetic.

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Model and racing driver Lindsay Brewer also faced challenges with her autumnal patent leather coat and burgundy faux-fur accents, where the clashing textures and proportions of the outfit failed to coalesce into a harmonious whole. Meanwhile, model Winnie Harlow's zebra-print bodysuit was overshadowed by a slouchy trench coat that clashed in undertones, proving that even well-intentioned bold looks can fall flat if the styling is not precise.

These varied ensembles underscore the high stakes of public appearances in Las Vegas, where every detail is captured and judged by millions of onlookers worldwide.