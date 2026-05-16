Celebrity Scandals & Family Feuds

David Beckham, DEEDI Moore, Royal Family, Pippa Middleton, Zoe Ball, Hannah Waddingham, all make news headlines with personal and family related issues. Beckham in his struggle to mend fences; Moore's appearance and relationship with Bruce Willis; Royal Family's significant expressions; Middleton's feud with locals on her property and Zoe Ball's grief over her competitive endeavors.

David Beckham has been named Britain’s first billionaire sportsman, facing criticism for his future World Cup plans discussing family conflicts with Victoria and estranged son Brooklyn.

Demi Moore, reclusive and rumored for losing weight, shares a triumphant week with the Royal Family. Pippa the princess, sister of Kate Middleton, faces backlash for attempting to halt locals using a path on her estate. Zoe Ball admits feeling grief after missing out on the chance to host Strictly Come Dancing, praising the return of Jilly Cooper's Rivals and challenging the age of consent laws.

Lastly, actress Hannah Waddingham reveals her secret to maintaining a stunning body - performing squats while brushing teeth





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David Beckham Scoops! Daily Mail Sophie Wessex Strictly Come Dancing Jilly Cooper Squats While Brushing Teeth Royal Family Embracing PM's Policies Pippa Middleton Demi Moore World Cup

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