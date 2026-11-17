Stars including Katy Perry, Daniel Craig's co-stars, and George Lazenby react to Robert Pattinson's shocking casting as the new James Bond.

Robert Pattinson shocked the global film community when he was officially announced as the newest actor to portray James Bond on screen. Hollywood stars were also bowled over by the unexpected casting news, after Pattinson appeared to be out of the running for the role. Younger actors including Callum Turner and Jack Lowden had competed for the role of a lifetime, making Pattinson's selection a significant surprise.

Star Support for Pattinson Casting News

Among those expressing approval of the forty-year-old former Twilight star's casting was Katy Perry. The forty-two-year-old singer-songwriter was one of several stars who showed their support by liking the official casting announcement posted on Instagram. Lindsay Lohan, age forty, also joined the ranks of stars reacting to the news with a like on the post. Singers Maren Morris and Noah Cyrus shared the approval, while former Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder and Leonardo DiCaprio's model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti also gave the news a like. Even Pattinson's longtime partner and fiancée Suki Waterhouse, with whom he shares a two-year-old daughter, clicked the like button, though she did not make her own public post about the news.

Also read Robert Pattinson Confirmed as James Bond in Villeneuve's Bond 26

Former Bond Girl Ana de Armas liked Pattinson's casting news on Instagram, as did Jason Momoa and Leonardo DiCaprio's model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti. The widespread social media engagement highlighted the global interest in this major franchise transition. Fans and industry insiders alike were eager to see how the new era of the secret agent would unfold under Pattinson's portrayal.

Ralph Fiennes Reacts to Casting Surprise

Those with intimate connections to the 007 franchise also weighed in, including former Bond star Daniel Craig's castmate Ralph Fiennes. Fiennes looked visibly shocked while being interviewed by Andy Cohen on SiriusXM with his Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping castmates Mckenna Grace, Joseph Zada, and Jesse Plemons. Cohen broke the news and joked that Jesse was upset because he was up for the role. Plemons smiled and replied that you saw it all over his face. Zada asked if the new Bond was going to be Callum Turner and looked stunned when Cohen said he didn't make the cut.

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After he revealed that Pattinson would be Bond, Cohen asked Fiennes for his take on the news. 'I'm sorry, I'm in love with Daniel Craig still. So it's a hard - it's hard,' said Fiennes after learning that Pattinson would be Bond. Before adding his professional endorsement, Fiennes clarified that he was optimistic about Pattinson taking over the role. 'So no, he's a great actor. I think he'd be - I'm sure he'd be great,' he continued, confirming his support despite the personal difficulty of moving past the Craig era.

George Lazenby Offers Franchise Wisdom

Even the oldest living Bond, On Her Majesty's Secret Service star George Lazenby, took to social media to react to the casting news. At eighty-seven, Lazenby is the oldest living actor to have played the iconic British secret agent. He only played Bond once, in 1969's On Her Majesty's Secret Service, which has gone on to become one of the beloved entries in the franchise. Lazenby took to Instagram to congratulate Pattinson after the news broke. 'Robert, welcome to the most exclusive club in the world,' Lazenby said.

Lazenby added, 'But remember to enjoy yourself. Let's see if you'll have this never happened to the other fella moment.' He added, 'All the best mate, George.' Lazenby's message referenced a widely quoted line from Her Majesty's Secret Service in which he appeared to break the fourth wall to reference the changing of the guard after he took over from previous Bond star Sean Connery. The historic comment served as a warm but playful welcome to the new agent.

Mixed Reactions and Industry Criticism

Despite the praise coming from many stars, the announcement did not go entirely unchallenged. Piers Morgan wasn't a fan of Pattinson taking over the Bond franchise. He echoed some fans who said Bond shouldn't be played by someone connected to another iconic series. The Walking Dead star David Morrissey had some fun with criticism that Pattinson, at forty, is too old to play James Bond. These opposing views highlight the passionate divide within the fanbase regarding the future direction of the long-running spy series.

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The casting marks a pivotal moment for the franchise, balancing legacy with fresh talent. As the industry processes the announcement, the focus remains on how Pattinson will interpret the legendary character. The reactions from peers, predecessors, and critics alike underscore the magnitude of this Hollywood appointment.