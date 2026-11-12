Celebrity Privacy Injunctions Rise as David Walliams Gag Order Fails

Official data reveals 111 privacy injunction applications over a decade. David Walliams lost his case while others succeed in suppressing media reports on scandals and affairs.

Official government data reveals that high-profile figures, ranging from footballers to television stars, are increasingly using legal mechanisms to prevent the media from reporting on personal scandals. These privacy injunctions serve as court orders that legally bind news organizations from publishing specific details regarding alleged affairs, infidelity, or sexual misconduct involving celebrities.

A significant recent development occurred this week when comedian David Walliams was identified as the well-known man who had sought a gagging order to suppress allegations against him. A judge ultimately refused his application, leading to public accusations that he targeted girls as young as 15, claims he strongly denies despite the failed legal attempt.

Also read David Walliams Revealed as Unnamed Celebrity Alleged to Have Preyed on Teenage Girls for Sex

Data Reveals Injunction Usage Trends

According to official figures from the Ministry of Justice, a total of 111 applications for new privacy injunctions were made over the past decade. This data specifically covers the period starting in 2016, meaning the true historical number of granted orders is significantly higher than this baseline. The statistics highlight a sharp increase in legal activity, with the first half of 2025 recording 11 new applications and six cases for renewal, marking the busiest period on record.

Usage fluctuated significantly over the years. Proceedings remained relatively low between 2016 and 2023, typically ranging between six and nine every six months. However, numbers climbed sharply during 2024 and peaked at 18 in the January to June 2025 window. From 2016 to 2026, there have been a total of 111 applications for new interim privacy injunctions, alongside 16 hearings for final injunctions and 43 concerning the continuation or variation of existing orders.

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Notable Cases and Legal Precedents

The vast majority of these applications are utilized to cover up affairs by leveraging arguments based on privacy law. One famous example is PJS, a married star allegedly involved in a threesome with a couple in a paddling pool full of olive oil. Lower courts initially refused him a privacy injunction because his behavior contradicted his public portrayal of married commitment, but the Supreme Court later ruled in his favor.

Another notable case involved a footballer who successfully hushed up claims of cheating on his partner with another celebrity. Additionally, a married actor obtained an injunction regarding an affair with Helen Wood, a prostitute who also slept with Wayne Rooney. In 2015, a high-profile female figure described as a figure of trust secured an injunction in Manchester to stop her lover from leaking details of an affair with a famous married man.

Ryan Giggs famously obtained a gagging order to suppress reporting of an alleged affair, though it was secured in England and did not apply to Scotland, allowing Scottish newspapers to name him. Other protected figures include a football manager with an alleged secret lover and a world-famous sportsman accused of having an affair with a known partner.

Legal Mechanisms and Expert Analysis

Justine Smith, who works for Private Eye magazine, reported that an unnamed star had been granted a privacy order several months ago. She described the individual as being in the public eye and noted that the order was secured to prevent reporting on allegations involving multiple victims. The specific identity of this star remains redacted by the court order.

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Marcus Johnstone, a specialist sexual offences lawyer at PCD Solicitors, explained that injunctions are regularly used to suppress negative press coverage. He noted that these orders are taken out against parties such as news outlets or TV production companies to stop them from reporting allegations against an individual.

Johnstone clarified that courts may grant an interim injunction, which is a temporary order that can be quite wide. It puts a block on everything before the court can fully investigate and report on the proceedings. If a final injunction is given, it becomes more specific about what it covers and who is covered by the order.

Impact on Media and Public Figures

The popularity of privacy injunctions has varied over time, but the recent spike indicates a strategic reliance on the courts to manage public narratives. An injunction usually only binds the specific people or organizations listed in the court order. It can sometimes cover other unknown parties, but these people are required to know of its existence to be legally bound.

The data shines a light on the use of legal proceedings to prevent media outlets from airing damaging allegations against individuals and companies. While David Walliams' attempt failed, scores of celebrities, athletes, and public figures have successfully turned to the courts to keep allegations of infidelity and sexual misconduct out of the spotlight. This trend raises ongoing questions about the balance between public interest and personal privacy.