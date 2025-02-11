Celebrity Power at the Tory Burch Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear Show

The Tory Burch Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear show was a glamorous event, drawing a star-studded crowd of celebrities including Amanda Seyfried, Ciara, Martha Stewart, and more.

The Tory Burch Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear show was a star-studded affair, drawing a plethora of A-list celebrities to the front row. The event was a showcase of Burch's latest designs, featuring a range of chic and sophisticated looks that embodied the essence of timeless elegance. From classic tailoring to playful prints, the collection offered something for every taste.

Among the notable attendees were Amanda Seyfried, Ciara, Martha Stewart, Jodie Turner-Smith, Alexandra Daddario, Chloe Fineman, Charlotte Lawrence, Havana Rose Liu, Kristine Froseth, Myha’la, Lola Tung, Ritchie Jackson, and Jordan Roth. Each celebrity added their unique flair to the occasion, further elevating the glamour and excitement surrounding the show.The presence of these renowned figures served as a testament to the enduring appeal of Tory Burch's brand and its ability to capture the imagination of both the fashion elite and the wider public. The show was not only a celebration of style but also a reflection of the inclusive and empowering spirit that defines Tory Burch's vision





