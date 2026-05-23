Celebrity News Roundup

A diverse collection of celebrity-focused news stories covering topics such as plastic surgery rumors, anti-Trump tirades, and a supernatural experience in Olivia Newton-John's career.

Anne Hathaway fires back at plastic surgery rumors with a surprisingly simple red carpet secret Natalie Maines ’ anti-Trump tirade, Zach Bryan ’s fence-climbing clash fuel country music ’s biggest feuds Olivia Newton-John was haunted until her death by ex’s mysterious disappearance: author Miley Cyrus dares to bare in sheer Versace dress as she’s honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star Former Prince Andrew faces widening misconduct probe as police launch witness hunt Scarlett Johansson , who earned $43 million in 2025, says life is a constant 'deficit' at home White House fires back after Robert De Niro, Bruce Springsteen take Trump swipes amid Colbert ’s farewell week Britney Spears said she was ‘an angel’ who could ‘drink four bottles of wine’ before DUI arrest: police report Jeff Probst accidentally spoils ‘ Survivor 50 ’ finale moments before it airs in stunning live TV blunder Comedian Jamie Kennedy speaks on the ‘tail-end’ of ‘the great wokeness’ FINALLY: Trump roasts ‘TOTAL JERK’ Colbert after late-night exi.

Anne Hathaway fires back at plastic surgery rumors with a surprisingly simple red carpet secret Natalie Maines’ anti-Trump tirade, Zach Bryan’s fence-climbing clash fuel country music’s biggest feuds Olivia Newton-John was haunted until her death by ex’s mysterious disappearance: author Miley Cyrus dares to bare in sheer Versace dress as she’s honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star Former Prince Andrew faces widening misconduct probe as police launch witness hunt Scarlett Johansson, who earned $43 million in 2025, says life is a constant 'deficit' at home White House fires back after Robert De Niro, Bruce Springsteen take Trump swipes amid Colbert’s farewell week Britney Spears said she was ‘an angel’ who could ‘drink four bottles of wine’ before DUI arrest: police report Jeff Probst accidentally spoils ‘Survivor 50’ finale moments before it airs in stunning live TV blunder Comedian Jamie Kennedy speaks on the ‘tail-end’ of ‘the great wokeness’ FINALLY: Trump roasts ‘TOTAL JERK’ Colbert after late-night exi





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Celebrity News Plastic Surgery Rumors Natalie Maines Zach Bryan Country Music Miley Cyrus Versace Hollywood Walk Of Fame Olivia Newton-John Prince Andrew Scarlett Johansson Jeff Probst Britney Spears Jamie Kennedy Colbert Copeland Comedian Jamie Kennedy Survivor 50 TV Blunder Hostility Between Two Rival Groups Itemized List Of Topics In The Order Or Catego

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