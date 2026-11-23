Coverage of November 23 2026 highlights includes Woods pursuing porn sites over stolen images, Bonnet moving to Nashville, and Turner arrest update.

On November 23 2026 several high-profile developments in entertainment and celebrity circles have drawn significant public attention. The most urgent matter involves Woods who is actively fighting the unauthorized distribution of her private images. Simultaneously other industry figures such as Bonnet are making major life changes while law enforcement continues its investigation into the disappearance of Turner.

Woods Battles Nonconsensual Content Sites

Woods has been engaged in a months-long effort to have her private images removed from more than 170 pornography websites without her consent. She disclosed these details during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast where she explained the severity of the violation. A private investigator discovered that these sites are profiting between 5 000 and 30 000 a month from her stolen images. This financial exploitation has intensified her drive to see the content permanently taken down from the internet.

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Bonnet Relocates From Los Angeles

Bonnet announced her departure from Los Angeles to Nashville after 25 years of residing in California. She cited a horrible real estate market as a primary reason for the move along with a strong desire to live a more peaceful life. This decision comes despite her previous admission that appearing on the Netflix series actually hurt her real estate business. The television exposure reportedly cost her valuable clients and major deals which influenced her current career strategy.

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Turner Under Active Investigation

Law enforcement agencies remain focused on the case surrounding Turner who has been charged with five counts of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor. These charges were filed shortly after his disappearance on November 20 2025. Reports indicate that Turner cries every day suggesting significant emotional distress during this period. The U.S. Marshals Service continues to lead an ongoing and active investigation into the circumstances surrounding his case.

Bruce Willis Daughter Apologizes

Separately Bruce Willis daughter has issued an apology for sharing an intimate photo from a recent visit. This personal disclosure adds to the ongoing narrative surrounding the Willis family in the entertainment industry. These various stories highlight the complex personal and professional challenges faced by public figures in 2026.