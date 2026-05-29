Celebrity Moves: Cameron Bure and Others Relocate to Tennessee, Citing Cost, Politics, and Family

Candace Cameron Bure reveals she left Los Angeles for Tennessee, joining a trend of celebrities moving to the Volunteer State. She cites security concerns, changing family dynamics, and a desire for a smaller community. Kirk Cameron also discusses why families are leaving California for Tennessee, pointing to high costs and politics. Other stars like Melissa Joan Hart, Steven Tyler, and Reese Witherspoon have made similar moves.

“I hope to come back one day because pound-for-pound, I think California has just so much to offer,” Cameron, 55, shared on the Tuesday, May 26, episode of “For now, Kirk and his wife, Chelsea Cameron, are happy to call the Volunteer State home as they continue raising six children.

“When you’re a kid in California, it’s great because your parents are paying for everything. You go to the beach, you’re hanging out, you’re going snow skiing, you get to eat at In-N-Out Burger, you get to get some hot dogs downtown in Hollywood. It’s great. You’re having a good time,” Kirk told host.

“But then, like my kids, they finally got out on their own and realized how expensive it is. They realize how terrible the politics are and all of the other things that make it difficult to raise a family there. ”Stars are going country — and we’re not talking about the music. Celebrities like Melissa Joan Hart, Steven Tyler and Reese Witherspoon have all relocated to Tennessee over the past few decades.

Kristin Cavallari, who has called the state home since 2017, exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2018 why it was the perfect place According to Kirk, some people have that moment where they go, “Oh my gosh, we gotta move. We gotta go someplace where we can actually thrive and maybe even just survive. ”“ coming from New York and California like crazy to Tennessee, especially this middle Tennessee Nashville area,” he shared.

“It’s pretty cool. There’s so many creatives here that have good values. They love their family. They’re proud of their country — and the whiskey is great.

So, if you like whiskey and hot chicken, Nashville is the place to be. ”Candace Cameron Bure has moved out of Los Angeles.

“Many of you have asked, ‘Did you move? ’ Yes,” the Full House alum, who was born in Los Angeles, California, shared via Instagram Story on Saturday, March 24.

“‘Why? ’ Mostly for security reasons. Also, family dynamics have changed. The kids don’t live in Los Angeles anymore.

I still love SoCal, but L.A. is certainly not the same since growing up there and especially since 2020,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in September 2025.

“I also love living in a smaller town where people really do know your name . ”star added, “Many of you have asked, ‘Did you move? ’ Yes.

‘Why? ’ Mostly for security reasons. Also, family dynamics have changed. The kids don’t live in Los Angeles anymore.

Mama will go where they go! I travel a lot. The seasons of life. ”NHL’s Claude Lemieux Was Found Dead By His Son in Furniture Store Warehouse





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