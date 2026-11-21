Etiquette expert Julius F Smith analyzes how Samsonite, Rimowa, and Globe-Trotter cases signal different levels of old and new money among celebrities like Wayne Rooney and Daniel Craig.

Etiquette expert and former royal butler Julius F Smith has issued the definitive 2026 hierarchy of luggage brands, revealing how specific suitcases now signal social standing, wealth, and personal identity among high-profile figures. The analysis focuses on recent travel choices made by celebrities such as Wayne Rooney, Daniel Craig, and Chloe Burrows, exposing distinct patterns in how public figures use travel accessories to communicate their status to the world.

The report highlights a clear divergence between old money discretion and new money visibility. Smith categorizes the luxury travel market into precise tiers, ranging from the understated practicality of Samsonite to the exclusive heritage of Globe-Trotter. Each brand choice serves as a deliberate signal, whether the owner wishes to blend into the background or demand immediate attention at the airport.

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Reality television personality Chloe Burrows landed in Brisbane wearing a Rimowa suitcase in a distinctive ballerina pink finish. The case, which retails for approximately one thousand pounds, features an aluminum exterior and integrated locks that have made it a favorite among influencers and modern executives. Burrows' selection aligns with a desire to ensure that her airport accessories match the stylish nature of her personal outfit, creating a cohesive visual statement.

Julius F Smith describes Rimowa as the definitive choice for the successful individual who travels frequently and wishes to be recognized as such. He explains that carrying a Rimowa case is an explicit declaration of success and frequent global movement. Unlike more discreet brands, Rimowa does not shy away from visibility, making it ideal for those who are not afraid of public scrutiny or who view their travel gear as part of their professional brand.

Traitors star Maya Jama has also been frequently spotted with Rimowa cases, reinforcing the brand's association with high-earning modern celebrities. Since signing a deal with Netflix, Jama's financial status has grown significantly, and her luggage choices reflect a confidence in displaying wealth. Smith categorizes this trend as new money, characterized by a clear, unapologetic presentation of success through recognizable luxury goods.

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The verdict from Smith classifies the Rimowa trend as the antithesis of hiding one's wealth. He notes that while Samsonite is designed for family holidays and practical use, its adoption by a figure of Wayne Rooney's stature suggests a preference for comfort and discretion over ostentation. This approach contrasts sharply with the flashier options available to individuals with similar financial resources.

Former England captain Wayne Rooney arrived in Australia for the reality series I'm A Celebrity using a standard Samsonite suitcase rather than a luxury designer holdall. Despite being reported to have a net worth of approximately £170million and owning a £20million mansion in Cheshire, Rooney selected a brand known for durability and sensible pricing. Samsonite cases typically retail between £96.51 and £210.51, offering a robust solution for the rough handling inherent in airport baggage departments.

Julius F Smith interprets this choice as a deliberate move to avoid drawing unwanted attention to personal wealth. He notes that Samsonite remains a highly effective and respectable option for those who wish to travel without their luggage announcing their financial standing. This pragmatic mindset prioritizes functionality and utility over brand signaling, reflecting a blend of old and new money values.

Actor Daniel Craig, known for portraying James Bond in five films, consistently travels with Globe-Trotter luggage, a brand with deep British heritage and vintage-inspired designs. Craig, who is estimated to have amassed a fortune exceeding £100million, chooses a brand that offers understated elegance rather than flashy logos. The luggage features traditional craftsmanship that appeals to those who value historical continuity and refined aesthetics over contemporary trends.

Julius F Smith highlights the royal pedigree of Globe-Trotter to emphasize its status as the ultimate old-money luggage choice. The late Queen Elizabeth II purchased a set of Globe-Trotter luggage for her honeymoon in 1947, and members of the Royal Family have continued to use the brand for decades. This historical connection adds a layer of prestige that does not rely on modern marketing or celebrity endorsements to establish its value.

The brand's appeal lies in its ability to make an impression without needing to announce its cost. Smith argues that Globe-Trotter is for those in the know who recognize the value of traditional manufacturing and timeless design. For celebrities like Craig, this choice signals a sophisticated understanding of luxury that prioritizes heritage and craftsmanship over transient fashion statements.

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Smith also addresses the shifting perception of traditionally exclusive brands. He notes that Louis Vuitton has become too recognizable for his taste, with famous initials appearing everywhere and taking away from the exclusivity. However, he distinguishes this from vintage Louis Vuitton, which still suggests history and wonderful craftsmanship for those who appreciate quality without wanting to show off.

Carl Friedrik has emerged as a favorite among travelers who appreciate a more contemporary approach to luxury luggage. The British brand's cases feature clean lines, minimalist aesthetics, and understated branding, making them ideal for the younger, successful traveler. Smith associates this brand with individuals who want something that looks smart without being covered in logos, emphasizing considered design over broadcasting wealth.

The analysis extends to hand luggage, where Hermès occupies an interesting position between old and new money. Former Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins was spotted carrying a Hermès bag reportedly worth an eye-watering £65,000. Smith suggests that while the brand is associated with exceptional craftsmanship, the extraordinary price tags are increasingly appealing to new money who view the cost itself as a status symbol.

Goyard represents another complex category, traditionally associated with old money but increasingly linked to new money through custom, high-profile statements. Smith criticizes the trend of customization that prioritizes flashy declarations over the brand's historic hand-painted chevron pattern. He argues that true luxury should not need to announce itself with explicit declarations of wealth.

Monogrammed luggage presents a similar divide in perception. Smith acknowledges that discreet initials on a beautifully made leather suitcase can look elegant, particularly on traditional handcrafted trunks. However, he warns that simply having enormous initials put on an ordinary suitcase for the sake of making a statement can look tacky and lacks the refinement of true old money style.

Antler luggage is described by Smith as a sensible choice for those who want a high-quality bag without spending a fortune. British diver Tom Daley was spotted traveling with the brand's popular Juno suitcase, a choice that Smith validates as practical and unpretentious. He notes that there is nothing wrong with a suitcase designed to do the job without attracting too much attention.

The 2026 luggage hierarchy ultimately reflects a broader cultural shift in how wealth is displayed. While new money celebrities like Burrows and Jama use brands like Rimowa to signal success and visibility, old money figures like Craig use Globe-Trotter to convey heritage and discretion. Smith's verdict suggests that the most powerful statement is often the one that does not need to be made at all.