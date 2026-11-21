From Samsonite to Rimowa and Globe-Trotter, former royal butler Julius F Smith explains how celebrity suitcases signal wealth, taste and social standing.

Every traveller has baggage, but a suitcase can reveal a surprising amount about social standing. From the practical package-holiday traveller to the old-school sophisticate, the case rolling through the airport often says more about a person's taste and status than their outfit. Former royal butler and etiquette expert Julius F Smith has examined which celebrity suitcases send the strongest signals, from Wayne Rooney's Samsonite to Daniel Craig's Globe-Trotter.

Luggage has become a status symbol in its own right, offering clues about how people want the world to perceive them. Several famous names arriving for the Australian edition of I'm A Celebrity have shown how different brands can communicate very different messages. Smith also argues that shoppers do not necessarily need to spend heavily to find the right case.

Also read 3 Key Stats That Reveal Indiana Football's Advantages Against Washington

Samsonite and Wayne Rooney: Sturdy Cases Signal Quiet Wealth

Wayne Rooney chose a Samsonite suitcase when he arrived in Australia for this year's I'm A Celebrity, rather than a designer holdall. The former football star's Samsonite cases retail from £96.51 to £210.51, a price range that sits far below the luxury end of the market.

Rooney is said to be worth in the region of £170million and lives in a £20million Cheshire mansion, so his choice of luggage stands out. Samsonite cases are designed to withstand the rigours of family holidays and the rough handling common in airport baggage departments. They are also a sensible option for travellers who would rather not draw attention to their wealth.

Advertisement

That discretion may appeal to Rooney, given the recent focus on his considerable fortune in the reality series At Home With The Rooneys. Smith said that if someone wants to travel comfortably without drawing attention to their luggage, Samsonite is a very sensible choice. He added that not everybody wants their suitcase to announce how much money they have, and that he rather admires that approach.

Smith's verdict on Rooney's luggage is that it reflects a mixture of old and new money.

Rimowa and Chloe Burrows: Aluminium Cases Make a Bold Statement

Rimowa cases are the choice that Chloe Burrows made when she landed in Brisbane, Australia, for I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. Her ballerina pink Rimowa luggage was very noticeable, complementing a casual airport look with a smart suitcase.

Rimowa's distinctive aluminium cases have become a fashion statement, regularly accompanying celebrities, reality stars and influencers. Retailing at around £1,060, the cases combine striking design with practical features such as integrated locks. Traitors star Maya Jama has also been spotted several times with one of the pricey cases, and the 32-year-old recently signed a deal with Netflix.

Smith describes Rimowa as the choice of the modern, successful executive who travels constantly around the world. He says the cases are stylish, durable and designed for people who take travelling seriously. He also warns that carrying one through an airport makes a clear statement about success and frequent travel.

Advertisement

Smith's verdict on Rimowa is that it signals new money.

Globe-Trotter and Daniel Craig: Understated British Heritage Luggage

Daniel Craig favours Globe-Trotter, a luggage brand with distinctly British heritage and vintage-inspired designs. The former star of five James Bond films is said to have amassed a fortune of more than £100million, and Smith notes that the choice fits a actor who spent years playing the world's most famous secret agent.

The brand also has a royal pedigree. Smith explained that the late Queen purchased a set of Globe-Trotter luggage for her honeymoon in 1947, and members of the Royal Family have continued to use the brand over the years. Smith said the luggage does not need enormous logos or flashy designs to make an impression, describing it as beautifully made and the ultimate in old-money luggage.

With its traditional craftsmanship and understated elegance, Globe-Trotter stands in contrast to ostentatious designer luggage. Owners do not need to tell anyone what the case costs, because those in the know will recognise it immediately. Smith's verdict is that Globe-Trotter represents the ultimate in old money.