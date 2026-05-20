Celebrity Homes Burn in Southern California as Fire Chases Thousands from Homes

The Sandy Fire began near Sandy Avenue in Simi Valley and rapidly spread due to dry vegetation and gusty winds. It has already destroyed at least one home and is threatening homes in several neighborhoods, forcing the mandatory evacuation of over 13,000 people. There are several notable celebrities with ties to the area, including Spencer Pratt, a former Kardashian surrogate and reality TV star who is running for Los Angeles mayor, and professional skateboarder Mike Capaldi, who lost his home in the previous fire and has a house in the mandatory evacuation zone. Actor Shailene Woodley, known for her roles in shows like The Fault in Our Stars and Divergent, grew up in the area but has since moved out. Actor Danielle Savre, known for her role on the Disney Channel show Girl Meets World, moved out of the area but her parents still own and live in her childhood home.

The Sandy Fire broke out on Monday morning in Southern California and spread rapidly in brush-covered hills in Simi Valley . It destroyed at least one home and threatened several neighborhoods, with mandatory evacuation orders issued for large portions of Simi Valley and surrounding communities.

Celebrities including filmmaker Jason Dolley, former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Jason Dolley, and professional skateboarder Mike Capaldi had homes in the mandatory evacuation zone. Actor Shailene Woodley, professional skateboarder Mike Capaldi, and actor Danielle Savre grew up in Simi Valley but no longer live there. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation, but initial reports suggest a possible accidental ignition during brush-clearing work.

Hundreds of firefighters have been deployed to slow the spread and protect homes, with weather remaining a key concern in the firefight. Over 13,000 people were evacuated





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Natural Disaster] [Weather Wildfire/Fire] [Details Celebrity] Celebrity Celebrities Southern California Fire Wildfire Brush Dry Vegetation Gusty Winds Simi Valley Ventura County Los Angeles County Mandatory Evacuation Vegas Mobile Ambulatory Compressor Ventura County Sherrif's Office Jason Dolley Espn Espn2 ABC News UFC Spencer Pratt Kim Kardashian Kris Jenner Khloe Kardashian Shailene Woodley Danielle Savre Jason Dolley Jason Dolley Twitter Jason Dolley Fire Jason Dolley Facebook

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