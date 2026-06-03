Celebrity Health Scares: Aida Turturro and Ray Romano Reveal Heart Conditions

Actress Aida Turturro and comedian Ray Romano share their experiences with undetected heart conditions, highlighting the importance of regular health check-ups and self-care.

Actress Aida Turturro , known for her role as Janice Soprano in HBO's 'The Sopranos', recently revealed a close brush with death due to an undetected heart condition.

Initially dismissing her chest pains as a possible hiatal hernia, Turturro's condition worsened until she was advised to see a cardiologist. A subsequent visit confirmed she had suffered a heart attack, with 88 to 90 percent of her arteries clogged. She was immediately rushed to emergency surgery. Similarly, comedian Ray Romano shared his experience of having a stent inserted to deal with a 90 percent blockage in his main artery.

Turturro, now recovered, emphasizes the importance of self-care and prioritizing one's health. Other celebrities like Trista Sutter and Jim Gaffigan have also opened up about their unexpected health scares, highlighting the importance of regular check-ups and awareness of one's body





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Aida Turturro Ray Romano Heart Attack Health Scare Celebrity Health Self-Care

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