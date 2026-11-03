Celebrity Hair Stylist John Frieda Dies at 75 After Selling Brand for 260 Million

Iconic British hairdresser and entrepreneur John Frieda passes away at 75, leaving behind a legacy defined by the Frizz Ease brand sold for 260 million.

Renowned celebrity hair stylist and entrepreneur John Frieda has died at the age of 75. The industry icon passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, confirming the end of a remarkable career that transformed the global hair care market. His passing was formally announced via his official Instagram account on the evening of the event, bringing closure to a life defined by innovation and high-profile clientele.

Frieda was widely recognized for his work with A-list figures including Princess Diana and actress Joanna Lumley. His personal life also drew significant public attention due to his 14-year marriage to Scottish music superstar Lulu. The tributes posted following his death highlighted his dual role as both a brilliant technician and a generous mentor who profoundly influenced the professionals who worked alongside him.

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The Creation And Sale Of Frizz Ease

The core of John Frieda's financial success and lasting commercial legacy stems from his creation of the Frizz Ease shampoo range. He launched his first hair salon when he was in his mid-twenties, establishing a foundation for his future brand empire. This early entry into the business world allowed him to understand consumer needs deeply before expanding into mass-market products.

In a landmark business move in 2002, Frieda sold the Frizz Ease brand to a Japanese company for a staggering £260 million. At the time of the sale, the brand was on the verge of becoming a global household name, securing his status as a millionaire and one of the most successful figures in the beauty sector. This transaction remains one of the most significant deals in the history of personal care branding.

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Tributes And Industry Reactions

Official statements released on social media expressed deep sorrow and admiration for his contributions. The announcement described John as more than a mentor, labeling him a true icon of the hair industry who taught his colleagues everything they knew. The tribute emphasized that he believed in his team and consistently made them better professionals, a sentiment that resonated with many in the field.

Further reflections highlighted that his talent and passion touched countless individuals within the beauty world. The statement assured that his legacy will live on in every single person he mentored, pledging to continue honoring his work. The message concluded with expressions of sympathy for his family and a final farewell, stating he would forever be in the hearts of those who knew him.

Lifetime Achievements And Lasting Influence

Beyond the monetary value of his brand, John Frieda's influence on hair styling techniques and consumer expectations was immense. By targeting specific hair concerns like frizz with scientifically formulated products, he helped shift the industry toward solutions-based hair care. This approach bridged the gap between salon treatments and at-home maintenance, making professional-grade results accessible to the general public.

As this breaking news story develops, more details regarding memorial services or future tributes may emerge. The hair care market has lost a visionary who redefined what consumers expected from styling products. His life's work ensures that his name remains synonymous with quality, innovation, and the pursuit of beauty standards that empowered millions of users worldwide.