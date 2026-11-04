Celebrity Hair Stylist John Frieda Dies at 75 After Building £260m Brand

Celebrity hair stylist and Lulu ex-husband John Frieda has died at age 75. He sold his Frizz Ease brand for £260m in 2002, leaving a legacy as a top UK beauty leader.

Celebrity hair stylist John Frieda died peacefully on Tuesday evening at the age of 75. His passing was confirmed through an official post on his personal Instagram account, which shared that the renowned industry icon passed away surrounded by his family members. The announcement marked the end of a life defined by innovation in the global beauty and haircare sectors.

John Frieda Legacy And Brand Sales

John Frieda built a cosmetic empire that generated significant wealth and industry recognition. He launched his first hair salon in his mid-twenties before creating the famous Frizz Ease shampoo range. The entrepreneur sold this successful brand to a Japanese company for £260m in 2002. This transaction occurred just as the label was establishing itself as a household name for consumers worldwide.

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By 2025, John Frieda was ranked fourth in a list of the UK's wealthiest beauty industry leaders. This standing placed him among prominent figures like Charlotte Tilbury and the founder of The Fragrance Shop. His financial success reflected the widespread commercial appeal of products designed to address specific hair concerns.

Tributes From The Hair Industry

Colleagues and industry peers expressed deep grief following the news of John Frieda's death. The tribute on his Instagram account described him as more than just a mentor to the team. The statement emphasized that he was a true icon of the hair industry who taught others everything they knew. His guidance was credited with making staff better professionals in their respective fields.

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The official message further highlighted his passion and talent, noting that his influence touched countless individuals. Team members vowed to continue his work and do him proud after his passing. The tribute concluded with thoughts for his family and a declaration that he would remain forever in their hearts. His legacy is intended to live on through the professionals he inspired throughout his career.

Personal Life And Lulu Marriage

John Frieda was the pop singer and actress Lulu's second husband. They married at Hampstead Register Office in October 1976. The couple shared one child together named Jordan. Their union lasted for more than a decade before the pair separated in 1992. The split was described by Lulu as a very painful and excruciating time in her life.

Lulu later reflected on the end of their marriage, stating that she initially thought she would die without her last husband. She confirmed that she clearly survived that difficult period. John Frieda was born in London in 1951 and received a private education at King's School in Harrow. His father, Isidore, owned a hairdressing salon where John worked part-time while continuing his studies.

Innovation In Haircare Formulation

John Frieda established his shampoo brand around the premise that not all hair should be treated equally. Heather Warnke, director of marketing for John Frieda, previously explained this concept to Allure magazine. She noted that no one had previously categorized hair types by color to such a detailed extent.

Warnke pointed out that blondes have very specific needs that were not being addressed in the broader category. John Frieda wanted to address these unique requirements through targeted product development. After establishing products for blondes, further research was completed to determine how other products could be formulated. The goal was to enhance specific hair colors through specialized formulations that acknowledged biological differences.

Throughout his career, John Frieda styled numerous high-profile clients. His portfolio included Princess Diana and actress Joanna Lumley. These associations reinforced his status as a celebrity stylist with access to the most influential figures in society. His ability to cater to the needs of these clients helped elevate his brand's prestige.

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The creation of the Frizz Ease range demonstrated his understanding of consumer pain points. He identified a gap in the market for products that managed frizz without damaging hair. This focus on specific hair problems allowed him to compete effectively in a crowded marketplace. The success of the brand validated his approach to personalized haircare solutions.

John Frieda's death closes a chapter in British beauty history. His contributions to haircare science and business remain significant. The £260m sale of his brand highlighted the commercial viability of specialized hair products. His influence continues to be felt in how products are marketed and formulated today.

The beauty industry lost a visionary leader with his passing. John Frieda transformed a simple shampoo line into a global commodity. His work at his father's salon provided the foundation for his later success. The education he received at King's School in Harrow complemented his practical experience.

Remembrances of John Frieda will focus on his professional achievements and personal impact. Clients like Princess Diana benefited from his technical skills. The tributes from his team highlight the supportive environment he created. His dedication to improving haircare standards set a benchmark for others in the field.

As the industry processes the loss of John Frieda, the focus remains on his enduring contributions. The Frizz Ease range continues to be sold under new ownership. John Frieda's name remains synonymous with high-quality haircare products. His life story serves as an example of entrepreneurial success in the beauty sector.