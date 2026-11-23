Kim Kardashian, Nina Dobrev, and Venus Williams draw criticism for questionable outfits at Las Vegas events, while Gordon Ramsay's family opts for casual looks.

A diverse array of high-profile celebrities and public figures converged on Las Vegas over the weekend for a series of glamorous, high-profile events, generating significant media attention. While the primary focus was on sporting and culinary milestones, the fashion choices of attendees ranging from Kim Kardashian to Gordon Ramsay sparked intense debate among observers and social media users.

Kim Kardashian Divides Opinion

Kim Kardashian, aged 46, generated immediate controversy with her first outfit, a vintage red latex Dior catsuit styled by Law Roach. The ensemble featured a plunging neckline and lace-up pants secured with criss-crossed ties, which she paired with a black leather trench coat. This racy look sparked divided opinions online, particularly given recent criticisms regarding her Christmas advent calendars.

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Kardashander offered a second look later in the weekend, wearing a Matrix-style all-black leather jumpsuit with pointed-toe stilettos. While this monochromatic leather ensemble was described as inoffensive, many observers deemed the style predictable and lacking in the boldness of her previous appearance.

Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley Mix

Actress Nina Dobrev, known for her role in Vampire Diaries, attempted a head-to-toe Ferragamo look that mixed patent leather with sheer fabrics. Her outfit included a glossy patent leather jacket and a similarly glossy pencil skirt, layered over a dated, sheer crew-neck top worn above a black bralette. Critics noted that the textures felt excessive rather than intentional, undermining the classic silhouette of her skirt.

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Nina Dobrev's Vampire Diaries co-star Paul Wesley attended the event with his wife, model Natalie Kuckenburg. Both opted for a notably more casual aesthetic compared to the high-fashion risks taken by others. Wesley wore a simple t-shirt paired with baggy black trousers and a corduroy jacket, while Natalie chose a short skirt and a navy satin shirt complemented by slingback heels.

Venus Williams and Casual Wear

Tennis icon Venus Williams wore a colour-blocked leather trench coat with a corset belt, a style interpreted by some as an overly literal interpretation of motorsport dressing. The white embroidery on the coat was noted as a reference to her campaign with Gatorade, highlighting a statistic that only six per cent of global sports science research focuses on women.

Meanwhile, chef Gordon Ramsay enjoyed a break in the United States with his wife Tana Ramsay and daughter Matilda. Tana dressed informally in a brown leather jacket and black trousers, accessorized with a studded crossbody clutch, steering clear of the glamorous trends embraced by many of her peers on the Strip.

Confusing Textures and Styles

South Korean-American rapper Rei Ami faced criticism for a texturally confusing outfit that combined a burgundy bustier jacket with a black faux-fur collar. She paired these items with frayed denim cutoffs and fishnet stockings, creating an awkward mix-and-match aesthetic that failed to resonate with observers.

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American model and racing driver Lindsay Brewer also struggled with texture coordination. She wore a patent leather coat with burgundy faux-fur accents over a ribbed bodycon dress and knee-high black leather boots. The combination of clashing textures and disproportionate layers undermined the intended autumnal fashion statement, resulting in a look that many found unbalanced.

Winnie Harlow and Salley Carson

Model Winnie Harlow attempted a maximalist approach to her Las Vegas attire, pictured in a form-fitting bodysuit with zebra print. However, the look was overshadowed by a slouchy trench coat that clashed with the white stripes and cream undertones of her base outfit, detracting from the potential boldness of the ensemble.

Reality television star Salley Carson wore a ribbed corset paired with denim jeans. While the clothing items themselves were standard, her choice of unusual footwear left several onlookers confused, suggesting a disconnect between the top half of her outfit and her accessories. Overall, the weekend in Sin City highlighted the risks celebrities take with fashion, where styles ranging from vintage designer pieces to casual wear are subject to intense public scrutiny.