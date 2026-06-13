Celebrity Engagement Rings That Have Caused Controversy

Many celebrities have chosen engagement rings that have sparked controversy and debate among fans. From vintage-inspired designs to unique shapes and sizes, these rings have been dissected and discussed by the public. In this article, we will explore some of the most controversial celebrity engagement rings, including Taylor Swift's vintage-inspired ring, Lady Gaga's heart-shaped diamond, and Megan Fox's ring with sharp thorns.

ight now, all anyone can talk about is engagement rings. While we always love to talk about lavish weddings, and the gorgeous rings that come with it; it’s on everyone’s minds right now sinceNow, so many Swifties lost their marbles when the news broke, dissecting every part of the photos and decoding when this date actually was.

But there’s also something so many can’t stop talking about: the ring. It’s a vintage-inspired, custom ring, but everyone is picking it apart. Some adore it, and are looking for dupes of their own, while others think it’s not exactly the best-looking celebrity engagement ring they’ve seen.? The short answer: Heck yes, there are quite a few, and we did a deep dive into the biggest examples.

See the most controversial engagement rings from celebrities that we’ve seen, from Swift’s to Kate Middleton’s, below:Image Credit: Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic As many know, Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift in Aug 2025 with a vintage-inspired Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond that was custom-designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry. While so many Swifties adore the vintage look, just as many compare it to the engagement ring in Twilight, and not in a flattering way.

Image Credit: Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images, Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images In case you missed it, Jane Seymour recently got engaged to musician and emergency room physician John Zambetti. Now, her ring is quite unusual since there are two stones intermingled instead of one, with Zambetti telling: “I thought, like, it’s the two of us together, and there’s our past lives each leading up to us being together.

”Image Credit: Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images, Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage Bridget Marquardt’s engagement ring from horror-film director Nick Carpenter was pure horror vibes. It’s a diamond paved spider ring from Lynn Ban and while many fans loved the uniqueness of it, just as may found it creepy!

Image Credit: Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images,, Photo by Marina Rodriguez/WWD via Getty Images Georgina Rodríguez’s engagement ring from Cristiano Renaldo is an oval, 20-carat diamond; and the internet had a lot to say about it. While many found it iconic, just as many called it way too much, or ugly. While their $50 million wedding was as controversial as can be, so was her ring with many fans calling it way too big and gaudy.

Megan Fox’s engagement ring from Machine Gun Kelly set he world on fire for multiple reasons. While many loved the ring for going into the two-stone trend , there was something very…odd about it. The ring was specifically designed to hurt Fox if she ever took it off. It was made with sharp thorns to symbolize that “love is pain.

” As you can imagine, many fans saw this as a major red flag. Lady Gaga’s engagement ring from Taylor Kinney was a six-carat heart-shaped diamond, and fans instantly took exception to the unique shape. There’s always been a debate on heart-shaped jewelry, but it seemed way too conventional and lovey to many of her fans. Plus, experts thought the unique band, which had “T,” a heart shape, and the letter “S” in diamonds, could pose problems with sturdiness.

Image Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images, Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Just One Eye Fun fact: Mary Kate Olsen’s engagement ring from Olivier Sarkozy was originally designed in the 1950s, and he bought it at a Sotheby’s jewellery auction for $81,250, per. It’s a four-carat European cut diamond, also featuring 16 custom sapphires to surround the center diamond. It also gave a floral vibe with the layered diamonds and gold petals throughout.

Many adored the chic, vintage vibes, but many just straight up didn’t like it. Image Credit: Photo by River Callaway/WWD via Getty Images, Photo by Gotham/GC Images Like her sister Mary-Kate Olsen, Elizabeth Olsen also has a unique engagement ring. She dons a square-cut emerald gem surrounded by a halo of diamonds, and it’s just as bold as her sister’s! At first, many fans were quite confused about Sara Bareilles’ first engagement ring: a simple gold band with a feather.

But the story is so cute! Her fiancé Joe Tippett actually forgot the initial ring when it came time for the proposal, viaso he bought a “cheap little ring” bought at a local market in Mexico City. It’s basically a two-for-one! If you go online, chances are that you’ll see a lot of people hating the engagement ring redesign Rebecca Romijn did for her ring in 2008.

So, Jerry O’Connell originally proposed with a six-carat yellow diamond on a yellow-gold band, but they changed it to make it dangle because her fingers swelled during her pregnancy! Image Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Another star who popularized the twin-stone engagement rings was Ariana Grande. Her ex-husband proposed with an oval-cut diamond set, which featured a beautiful pearl that many believed to be one of Grande’s family heirlooms.

The reason there was a controversy though was more from jewelry experts who claimed the design was way too flimsy, perImage Credit: Darren Gerrish/Getty Images for Victoria Beckham, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images The controversy wasn’t about Kim Kardashian’s 18-karat emerald-cut engagement ring from Lorraine Schwartz itself, but rather how her ex, Kris Humphries, obtained it. Turns out, perScarlett Johansson’s engagement ring from Colin Jost was anything but conventional.

It was an 11-carat oblong-shaped diamond on a black band, and it was custom-made by James de Givenchy. Again, the biggest controversy was just how fans reacted to it, and the takeaways culdn’t be more split to this day. Image Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit, David Becker/Getty Images Remember when Russell Wilson proposed to Ciara with a $2 million 16-carat diamond ring? While we love the A-list couple, many didn’t love this ring.

In fact,had a huge debate about how extravagant it was. Angelina Jolie’s engagement ring from Brad Pitt, which is rumored to have been around 16 carats, had some controversy around it simply for how thick the band was. Many fans pointed out how odd and clunky it seemed to them, but many loved the art deco vibes!

Image Credit: Anna Webber/Variety via Getty Images, Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for iHeartMedia Katy Perry’s engagement ring from Orlando Bloom may be one of the most unique rings to date. It was a flower-shaped ring that featured a classic floral halo design of diamonds in yellow gold surrounding the center pink ruby, making a Daisy design. While many loved it, quite a fewannounced her engagement to Prince William in November 2010, fans noticed her ring looked a little familiar. Kate’s engagement ring, which featured a unique 12-carat oval Ceylon sapphire, was originally worn byNow, why is this controversial? Well, many see this as a “cursed” ring since it’s linked to Diana and Charles’ troubled marriage! Mariah Carey’s ex James Packer proposed with a ring that was worth up to $10 million.

Look at the size of that dang diamond! It was a 35-carat emerald-cut diamond, and it became insanely controversial because of how big and over the top it was.was a huge 33.19-carat Asscher-cut diamond, originally known as the Krupp Diamond. Now, along with the size being controversial, it was where the diamond was obtained. Burton bought it in 1968 from the estate of Vera Krupp, a German actress and ex-wife of Alfried Krupp.

If that name is familiar to you, or it’s on the tip of your tongue, we got you. It’s simple, his familyPaul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Boldly Goes Topless for Beachy Getaway That Shows She’s Living Life on Her Terms





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