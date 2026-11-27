Big Bear bald eagle Jackie's death from bird flu sheds light on a global pandemic that has killed millions of birds, leaving fans worried for Shadow and other eagles in the area.

The contagious viral disease frequently kills raptors; that wasn’t odd. But her symptoms didn’t fit. Jackie’s death from highly pathogenic avian influenza, as it’s formally known, sparked fears about the health of other eagles at Big Bear Lake, where she was born and spent her 14 years of life.

It also offers a window into a pandemic that has devastated wildlife around the world — and how much scientists still don’t know about what it’s doing to bald eagles.issued a news release It caused a severe ulcer in her stomach, which led to internal bleeding and anemia, according to Steve Kubiski, director of disease investigations for the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. The damaged tissue also let bacteria enter her body, leading to a serious secondary infection.

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Jackie wasn’t tested for avian flu while in care because she did not show the “clinical signs that would ordinarily prompt testing for the disease,” the Ojai Raptor Center said in a statement. A postmortem summary obtained through a public records request described her presentation — primarily a gizzard ulcer — as “unusual in wild birds” but noted it had “been reported in other species.